The New iPhone 13 Lineup Includes The Prettiest Pink Color

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 13 on Tuesday, and naturally, the internet is going wild. Fans from all over the world are buzzing about the company’s latest device, and discussing its features and design. If you’ve heard some chatter about the color options, you may be wondering: Is there a pink iPhone 13? This new color is stylish AF.

Apple broadcast its “California Streaming” event virtually on Sept. 14 from the company’s campus in Cupertino, California. During the event, the brand revealed that the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will be offered in five colors: blue, midnight, starlight, Product (Red), and pink. With the announcement, Apple finally confirmed rumors circling about a pink iPhone going as far back as February 2021, when artist Ali Sayed Ali revealed a reported photo of a 3D model of a pink iPhone 13.

If you’re wondering what the new pink iPhone 13 looks like, the hue is a very light bubblegum pink that certainly makes it stand out from the rest of the iPhone lineup. It’s not exactly a return the to the rose gold that’s been missing from the most recent iPhone releases, but this pink color is definitely a welcome addition.

Along with new hues, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will include 5G connectivity and a new camera.

More to come...