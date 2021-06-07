Apple Unveiled iOS 15, & So Many New Features Are Coming Later This Year

Just months after the release of iOS 14.5, Apple gave users an idea of what to expect with its upcoming operating system update during its virtual 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference. During the annual event, which took place on Monday, June 7 this year, the tech giant shared details about its next generation of iOS and iPadOS as well as when Apple fans can expect to see the updated operating systems in action. Luckily, it looks like the iOS 15 release date is right around the corner.

This Apple event, which followed in the footsteps of the company’s April 2021 announcement of a much-hyped purple iPhone 12, AirTags, and a new iPad Pro and iMac, was all about software. Traditionally, Apple releases its newest operating system in the fall along with its next-generation iPhone line, and this year is no different. While iOS 15 is available for developers for testing as of June 7 and as a public beta in July 2021, it’ll be officially launched to most iPhone users in fall 2021, hopefully alongside the reported iPhone 13, a release which has yet to be confirmed by Apple. Anyone with an iPhone 6 or later will be able to download iOS 15 by choosing to automatically update your phone once it’s released in the fall or by manually doing it in your Settings. However, keep in mind that a lot of the new features require an A12 chip to function correctly, meaning that you’ll need an iPhone XR or later to access all the updates iOS 15 has to offer.

Considering iOS 14 and iOS 14.5 featured some major updates including the ability to use Face ID while unlocking your phone with a mask on, additional Siri voice options, and customizable home screen widgets, it’s not surprising that Apple is continuing to build on its current capabilities while also introducing some new features. When iOS 15 launches in the fall, you can expect Apple to revamp how you can get (and respond to) notifications on your phone depending on what you’re doing with its new Focus feature. When you’re busy doing activities like working or sleeping, you can change how you get notifications during these time periods as well as if you want to set up an automatic reply to let a caller or texter know that you’re unavailable at that time.

During its WWDC event, Apple also revealed that iOS 15 will come with Portrait Mode for FaceTime, the ability to watch shows and movies with friends using SharePlay, and updates to Apple Maps and Wallet. Messages will also get an upgrade with the ability to pin messages to save them for later as well as new photo-sharing features, like automatically adding shared photos to your album. The launch of Apple’s newest operating system might be a few months away still, but it looks like you can expect plenty of additional capabilities in the fall.