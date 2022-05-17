How To Use Map Apps On Apple Watch To Navigate Without Your Phone

The future isn’t about flying cars and hover crafts anymore — it’s about using your watch to help with navigation. IYDK, Google launched several new iOS updates on April 20 to make navigation with Google Maps even easier, including an option that lets you use Google Maps directly from your Apple Watch. You can already get to where you’re going with Apple Maps on you watch, but if you need help adjusting to Google Maps, or you’re a new Apple Watch owner, here’s what you’ll need to know about how to navigate your trip on Apple Watch without using your phone.

Your Apple Watch is even more portable than your iPhone, so the new Google Maps feature is perfect for those days you want to go for a run but have nowhere to put your phone, or those nights where your bulky phone case won’t fit into your tiny purse. Before the April 20 update, Apple Watch users would have to start the navigation on their iPhone, which meant you had no choice but to bring your phone everywhere. Thankfully, you won’t have to rely on your iPhone to get you from Point A to Point B anymore, because the new update to Google Maps on Apple Watch allows you to finally do it all in one place. Here’s the rundown on how the new space-saving (and time-saving) feature works.

How To Use Google Maps On Apple Watch

Mapping your trip with Google Maps is so simple — all it takes is the push of a button after a little set-up. To get where you’re going, all you have to do is have your bluetooth on:

Update your Apple Watch to the latest version (WatchOS 5or greater). On your iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Google Maps, choose “Only While Using the App” or “Always Allow.” Open Google Maps. Tap a shortcut or Home or Work. From there, the navigation will begin automatically on your Apple Watch. Just make sure to choose your mode of travel (e.g. walking) so you get the right directions.

If you want to go to new destination, you can start it on your phone using Google Maps, and then open Google Maps on your Watch and tap ETA under “Current Trip.”

How To Use Apple Maps On Apple Watch

If you’re an equal opportunity maps user, you can also navigate your trip with Apple Maps. To do so:

Open the Maps app on your watch. Turn the digital crown to access your Favorites, Recents, and more. Tap the destination you’d like to directions for. To get walking directions, make sure to tap the “Walking” option. Tap the route you’d like to take, and begin your trip.

If the destination isn’t saved to your Maps, just tap Location, then tap the landmark’s map pin and you’ll be on your way.