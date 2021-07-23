Here's Why You Can't Unlock Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 14.7 on Monday, July 19, and following the update, many iOS users are noticing issues opening their Apple Watches via their iPhones. In a support post shared on Tuesday, July 20, Apple explained why you can’t unlock your Apple Watch anymore by using the Unlock with iPhone feature — and unfortunately, there isn’t an easy fix to the bug. Here’s what to do if you’re having issues.

On July 20, Apple revealed that an unexpected bug is causing trouble for some people who recently updated to iOS 14.7. Users with Touch ID-enabled iPhones are no longer be able to automatically unlock their Apple Watches just by unlocking their phone. This issue impacts all owners of iPhones with Touch ID, aka all devices from an iPhone 5s to the iPhone 8 Plus as well as both the 2016 and 2020 iPhone SE. While these users used to be able to automatically unlock their paired Apple Watches by scanning their fingerprints on their iPhones, a bug with iOS 14.7 now prevents that from happening.

Unfortunately for these users, there’s really no easy fix for this issue. In its July 20 support message, Apple says that, for the foreseeable future, you’ll simply have to manually type in the passcode on your Apple Watch every time you want to unlock it. If you forgot your passcode, you’ll have to reset your Apple Watch. To reset it, you need to:

Put your watch on its charger. Press and hold down on the button in the side until a message that says “Power Off” pops up. Next, press and hold down on the home button until the option to “Erase all content and settings” comes up. Tap “Reset,” then confirm it. Once it’s been reset, you’ll need to set up your Apple Watch again from scratch or by choosing the option to restore from a backup.

T3 Magazine/Future/Getty Images

If you’re an Apple enterprise user with a touch ID-enabled iPhone, you’re better off not updating to iOS 14.7 if you haven’t already. If you do, you’ll need to unpair your iPhone and Watch, erase your Watch, and then set it up again.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to an Elite Daily email inquiring if the company has a timeline in mind for fixing the issue. However, Apple says users can expect a fix when the next operating system is released, so hold tight until then.