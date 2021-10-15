Apple Watch 7 Has So Many More Color Choices Than Series 6

Not mad about that faster charging time, either.
Apple’s Series 7 Watch launched on Oct. 15, a little over a year after the Series 6 release.
Looking at the new Apple Watch 7 versus Apple Watch Series 6 points out some major upgrades — like durability and faster charging — in the tech giant's latest model.
Apple Watch Series 7 has the largest display yet.
With 40% thinner black borders on Series 7 (right) versus Series 6 (left), the 7 has 20% more screen area than the 6.
Series 7 comes in 41- and 45- millimeter cases versus Series 6’s 40- and 44-millimeter options.