You Can Add GIFs To Green Screen TikToks For Next-Level Videos

TikTok is heating up the end of the year with major camera and effects updates that will up your TikTok game. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the social media platform unveiled a few new tools that’ll take your videos to the next level — and once you know where to find and how to use the new GIFs in the Green Screen TikTok effect, you’ll never want a still background again. Here’s what you need to know about how to master the use of GIFs in Green Screen TikToks for an augmented reality (AR) upgrade.

TikTok’s latest camera and editing tool updates officially rolled out on the app on Thursday, and among them is the new GIF tool in Green Screen in collaboration with Giphy. The new feature gives you the chance to select a GIF from a vast library of options to use as your background, virtually superimposing you over the top of the GIF as opposed to a still image. Although the feature is easy to use once you’ve experimented with it, it might take a couple of tries to get the outcome you want.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to use GIFs in Green Screen TikToks to help you master it in no time:

How To Use GIFs In TikTok’s Green Screen:

Open TikTok and head to the camera by tapping on the plus sign button at the bottom of your screen. From the camera, select the Effects button to pull up the Effects gallery. In the gallery, you’ll be able to find the Green Screen effect in one of two ways. First, try finding it in the “Trending” section. It looks like a green screen with a photo over it and a downward-facing arrow. If you don’t find it there, head to the “Green Screen” section (look for the one with a straight photo instead of a tilted design). Tap on the Green Screen effect, and you’ll see a menu bar with a plus sign, a Giphy symbol, and a row of your phone’s gallery photos. Tap on the “GIPHY” icon to bring up the Giphy library. Scroll through some suggested GIFs or type what you’re looking for in the search bar at the top of the screen. Tap to select a GIF from the menu and watch as it’s applied to your Green Screen. After you have a GIF background, you can record your video and edit it with whatever else you’d like to add, including music, text, or a voice-over, and finally, post it to the app to publish it.

Some fun GIF options include memorable Real Housewives moments, Baby Yoda, cute puppies, classic memes, Schitt’s Creek, SpongeBob SquarePants options, Disney’s Frozen GIFs, and more.

While you’re experimenting with the new GIF feature, you can also check out TikTok’s other updates. There are new musical and animal voice effects in editing, 1080P HD video uploads, and a Visual Enhancement button that’ll make your videos look even better.

TBH, though, if all you wanna do is imitate the Kombucha Girl GIF in every TikTok — that’s totally understandable.