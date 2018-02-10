Here’s How To Make Sure Your Snapchat App Is Always Updated

If you take a look at the app update history on your phone, you’ll see there are new updates issued almost daily. They can range from minor bug fixes to major overhauls — and if you’re not keeping up with them, it can become an issue. One of the OG social media platforms, Snapchat, is constantly refreshing its app. To make sure you’re always current, here’s how to update Snapchat to ensure you’re rocking the newest version.

Snapchat, like most apps, issues rolling updates to its Android and iOS users to make sure the app is running smoothly. A Snapchat spokesperson tells Elite Daily, “The team at Snap is always working to deliver the best experience for the Snapchat community.” Of course, the company has issued some whoppers of updates in the past (remember the big change of February 2018?), but that’s not the norm.

The issue is when it’s not that big of an update, you might find your app is lagging and run into bugs that cause your Snapchat app not to function properly. A Snapchat spokesperson tells Elite Daily that the company “[recommends] you keep the app up to date with the latest version so that you can engage with all of the latest features.”

From a quick look at the App Store on my iPhone, I found that as of Aug. 31, 2021, Snapchat had issued six updates in the past four weeks, and five of those were for bug fixes. If you have your iPhone set to update apps automatically, then you should be set. For Snapchatters without automatic updates, you’ll have to manually check that your app is up-to-date.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

To update Snapchat on your iPhone, first tap on the blue App Store icon. Then, tap on your account icon in the top right corner. From there, you should see a list of apps that need updates. If it doesn’t show any updates needed, you can hold and swipe down the screen to refresh it. That will either result in a list of apps that need updating, or it’ll say you’re all up-to-date. To check the Snapchat app specifically, you can search it and then tap “Update” next to it if the prompt shows up.

For Android users looking to update, the Snapchat help page suggests consulting the Google Play help page if updates are going through. Suggestions include checking your wifi connection is stable or restarting your device. To update, you can set up automatic app updates on your Android, or you can do it manually. For auto, go to Google Play Store, and then go to Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-update apps. Manual updates in Google Play Store require you to go to “Manage apps & device,” and then tap “Update” if it shows up as an option. You can also search the app and update there if there’s one available.

No matter how you update, you’ll want to make sure you’re always using the latest version of Snapchat. If the above tips don’t work for either iOS or Android, you can always go to your device’s system setting and check to see if you need a system-wide iOS or Android update. Once you’ve got the updates coming through smoothly, you’ll be ready to Snap, chat, and dress your Bitmoji without any issues.