Here’s How To Check If Your TikTok Vid Is On The FYP

As you’re checking how many views your TikTok videos have, you might be wondering if anyone has ever seen any of them on their scroll. Since many people find new videos through TikTok’s “For You Page,” getting your TikTok video means a big increase in views and likes. Luckily, it’s not too hard to tell if your video is on the TikTok For You Page, so here’s what to do to check.

Whether you know how to customize your TikTok For You Page (FYP) or not, you’ll need to look elsewhere to figure out if your videos have been featured on other people’s feeds. Since you can’t see your vids on your FYP, you’ll need to do a bit of extra footwork to see if anyone else has seen your TikToks there. If you suddenly notice one of your videos has a huge spike in likes or views, it may likely have been featured on someone’s FYP, but there’s no way for you to know unless you follow a few steps.

How To Tell If Your Video Is On The TikTok FYP:

First thing’s first — you can’t see much of your TikTok analytics when you have a regular account. Unfortunately, that also means you won’t be able to see if your video appeared on anyone’s FYP.

You’ll need to switch to a TikTok Pro account to see the data. Thankfully, it’s free and doesn’t take much work. To switch, follow these steps:

Head to your profile and tap on the three dots in the top-right corner of the page to go to Settings. From there, tap on “Manage Account” under the “Account” section. Then, you’ll see “Switch to Pro Account” under the “Account Control” header. Tap on it. After selecting it, you’ll need to choose which type of Pro account you want — Creator or Business. Tap “Creator.” Next, choose a category that best describes your TikTok account, such as art, entertainment, music/dance, or food/cooking. Then, follow the next prompt, and when you’re ready, tap “Done.”

Now you’ll officially have a Pro account. When you first switch, you’ll see a welcome window, which gives you the option to check out your new Analytics page. You can either tap on that or access the Analytics page later.

To access Analytics in your app, you’ll need to go to Settings and Privacy > Creator Tools > Analytics.

From the Analytics page, here’s how you can check if your video has appeared on TikTok’s FYP:

Look at the three tabs on the top. Tap on the middle tab that says “Content.” Find the video you’re curious about and tap to select it. Then you’ll see a page with a breakdown of total view time, average watch time, and more. Next, look at the information under “Traffic Source Types,” which will show you if your video has appeared on anyone’s FYP. It’s broken down by the percentage of views and how these viewers found your video. For example, your post’s traffic might reveal 50% of viewers saw it on their FYP. If you want to know how many people total, check to see total views and do the math. For example, a TikTok with 90,000 views, with 50% of traffic coming from the FYP, means 45,000 viewers saw your video there.

Once you’ve switched to a free Pro account and know how to tell if your video is on the TikTok For You Page, you can make more awesome vids and see how they perform.