Here’s How To Browse TikTok’s FYP From Your Mac or PC

TikTok’s “For You” page, aka the FYP, is the first thing users see when they open the app on their phones. However, the mobile app isn’t the only way you can discover viral new baking hacks or dance challenges. Wondering how to see TikTok’s “For You” page on a laptop? Here’s where to look on your PC or Mac.

When you’re using the mobile app, all you have to do is open TikTok and videos from people you follow will automatically start playing. If you swipe to the left at the top where it says “For You,” you’ll then be able to browse a curation of TikToks that are chosen based on interactions with similar content that you’ve liked, commented on, and shared, as well as who you follow.

On your PC or Mac, it’s actually even easier to get to your “For You” page and discover new content and creators. All you have to do is go to www.TikTok.com and “For You” videos will automatically start playing. You can like, comment on, or share any of the TikToks straight from that page. If you want a more customized browsing experience, you can log in by tapping the red icon in the top right corner.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In addition to “For You” and “Following tabs, which are located on the left panel in the desktop version of TikTok, you can also check out TikTok’s Discover content. However, it works a little different than it does for the mobile app. Unlike for the app, which has a separate Discover tab, you can check out what’s trending on TikTok on your Mac or PC by scrolling down on the lefthand panel until you see a “Discover” section with a selection of popular hashtags, sounds, and searches. You can tap on any of these to explore more.

TikTok’s desktop version boasts a lot of the same capabilities as its mobile app with one caveat: you still can’t record TikTok videos on your laptop. However, you can upload them to TikTok from your device by using the “upload” button located on the top right corner, then editing your video and posting like normal. Using TikTok on your laptop might not be the same experience as when you’re browsing on your phone, but when it comes to accessing the “For You” page, it’s pretty much identical.