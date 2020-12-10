Here’s How To Share Tweets On Instagram Directly From Twitter

If you're tired of taking a screenshot and cropping tweets to share your fave hot takes to Instagram, things are looking up. When Twitter began testing the ability to share tweets directly to Instagram Stories in December 2020, only some lucky app users were able to share tweets in just a few taps, leaving the days of screenshots behind. Not everyone was lucky enough to be in the test, though, and six months after teasing us, Twitter finally released the feature to all iOS users on Tuesday, June 22. To take advantage of the welcome feature, here’s how to share tweets on Instagram.

The day has come to say goodbye to screenshots of tweets. Twitter finally launched the ability to share tweets to your Instagram Stories directly from the app. In a tweet from the official Twitter account on June 22, the company asked users to “pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories” because “you can now share Tweets directly on iOS.” In a good news, bad news situation, the ability to share tweets to Instagram is only available globally for iOS users at launch, meaning Android users will need to wait a little longer for the feature.

For iOS users, the process of sharing a tweet to Instagram is super simple. To share a tweet, first find the one you want to share. From there, tap on the share icon (the arrow at the right side of the screen underneath the tweet) and tap for the button that says “Instagram Stories.” After you tap the IG button, you’ll be taken to the Stories page, where you can resize and reposition the tweet sticker to your liking before you tap “Post.” When you share a tweet and the Instagram Stories camera opens, you can also include IG customizations, like filters and stickers.

Courtesy of Twitter

This IG capability was a long time coming, considering Twitter announced a permanent sharing feature for Snapchat in December 2020. Now that the Instagram Stories feature is finally here for iOS Twitter users, you’ll be able to use it similarly to when you share tweets on Snapchat. Unfortunately, Android users will have to keep taking screenshots until the feature gets a wider release, and as of publication, it’s not clear when or if that will happen.

If you don’t see the option to share tweets to Instagram on your Twitter app yet, it may be because it’s still rolling out to iOS devices. Try updating your app first, and if that doesn’t work, you should see it in your app around Friday, June 25. Once you see it, you can say goodbye to screenshots and hello to perfectly curated IG Stories.