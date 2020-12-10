Get ready to share as many fire tweets as your fingers can double-tap on, because Twitter is making it so easy to hype your fave tweets on your other social media accounts without leaving the app. You can forget about screenshotting once you know how to share tweets on Snapchat. To start posting ASAP, check out just how easy it is.

If you've ever shared a tweet on Snapchat before, you had to screenshot the tweet and crop it to upload it. In short, it's a ~process~. Thankfully, Twitter has seen the need for an improved sharing method for Snapchat, and announced the new Snapchat sharing feature for iOS users on Thursday, Dec. 10. Android users will also be getting the new feature soon, according to the company.

According to Twitter's announcement, this is "the first time a tweet can be shared visually to Stories," and Snapchatters will be able to utilize all the fun creative tools (e.g. Bitmojis, stickers, and filters) when they share to Snapchat from the Twitter app. OK, let's get to it.

Here's How To Share Tweets On Snapchat:

From Twitter, tap on the share icon from any public tweet you'd like to share. (Private tweets can't be shared.) Find the "Snapchat Camera" icon on the bottom horizontal scroll menu and tap it. Then, Snapchat will open to the Camera screen and the tweet will show up on top of the Camera as a static sticker. To customize it, you can add a Lens by tapping the screen to bring up the Lens Carousel, and to further customize, take a photo or video. It's important to note if you aren't signed into Snapchat or you already have a Snap draft in the works, the screen will not open directly with the tweet share. Once you've got your picture or video ready, you'll be able to move and resize the tweet sticker. You'll still have full access to other Snapchat tools like other stickers, Bitmojis, and filters. Next, tap on the blue send button like you would to send a Snap. You can publish the shared tweet Snap to your Story, a group, or send it to one friend. The tweet will appear as a sticker in your Snap, so whoever you send it to will be able to swipe up to go to Twitter to view the tweet and its replies. (If the tweet is deleted, it will notify people when they go to your Story.)

Courtesy of Twitter

If you're more of a 'Grammer, Twitter is launching a similar Instagram Stories sharing test feature soon for a small number of iOS users. As of publication, it's unclear if it will become a permanent feature, so fingers crossed!