You Could Score Free Sips & Stars During Starbucks' Summer Game

The Starbucks Summer Game is officially back, which means you can try your luck once again at some sweet prizes. As always, there are so many prizes up for grabs, including free Stars, free sips, and more. If you're not familiar with how the annual online game works, here's how to play Starbucks' Summer 2021 Game.

Starbucks' Summer Game began on Tuesday, July 21, and it runs through Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Before you start playing, you'll need a Starbucks Rewards account, which you can create on the Starbucks Rewards website. Once you have an account, head to the Starbucks Summer Game website and sign into your Rewards account. (You can also access it in your email connected to your Rewards account or the Starbucks app.) After you register and view the onboarding experience, you'll automatically receive one free gameplay.

There are two ways to earn gameplays: making Starbucks purchases or filling out a form. To earn a play while making a Starbucks run, pay using your Starbucks Card, linked Rewards payment method, or scan your Rewards barcode when paying during the sweepstakes period. When you log into the Summer Game, you can follow the link and instructions to use your free gameplay. You can get up to two total gameplays per day by using either method twice or a combination of one of each.

The game itself works like a virtual Plinko board, and the goal is to aim your ball into a bucket by selecting one of six slots. Each board has a bucket for a Sweepstakes entry and buckets for Instant Win prizes, so wherever your ball lands will determine if you’re scoring an immediate prize, like 25 Stars, or an entry for the sweepstakes.

There are five levels in the game — Backyard Hang, Pool Party, Camping Trip, Beach Day, and Boardwalk Stroll — and you have to complete a challenge in each level to move on to the next area. For example, the first level is Backyard Hang, where you need to complete three full plays of the level to move onto the next level. You have a chance at featured prizes in each level of the game, including a Rainbow Bling Cup (Backyard Hand), a Dragonfruit floatie (Pool Party), 1,000 Bonus Stars (Camping Trip), a Bose Bluetooth speaker (Beach Day), and a $100 Starbucks gift card (Boardwalk Stroll). You can also win Instant Win prizes like free drinks and Stars.

There are a total of 2.2 million prizes. You’ll know immediately if you’ve won an Instant Win prize — and it will be sent to the email associated with your Rewards account — but the grand sweepstakes prizes will be awarded after Starbucks’ administrator randomly selects winners from all entries on Aug. 23.

There will be 20 grand prize winners of the sweepstakes who will snag free Starbucks drinks for three months, which is defined as a daily credit to your account for a handcrafted drink for 92 days. Other prizes you could win include 150 Bonus Stars and Bose Frames Soprano audio sunglasses. Since Starbucks Summer Game runs through Aug. 22, it’s a good idea to try your luck each day to maximize your chances of winning some sweet prizes.

When you make a Starbucks purchase in store, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.