Dunkin’ is celebrating the launch of its Popping Bubbles by giving DD stans the chance to win everything from gift cards to $5,000 in cash to put towards the vacation of your dreams. The giveaway goes from July 2 through July 31 with thousands of prizewinners daily — and it’s so easy to enter. Here’s how to play Dunkin's Popping Bubbles instant win game for a chance to take home some sweet prizes.

Every day during the month of July, Dunkin’ you can cast your name in the running for one of the prizes on offer by heading to www.dunkinpoppingbubbles.com and virtually “popping” a bubble by tapping the screen with your finger. The game site launched on Friday, July 2, and you can play through Saturday, July 31. To start, you have to answer some basic info, and then you can play once per day through the end of the month. When you virtually pop a bubble, it’ll reveal if you’re an instant winner of the thousands of DD gift cards that are available. You also might win a chance to choose from some of the other sweet prices, such as an inflatable pool raft or a giant bubbles kit. The grand prize? $5,000 in cash that you can put towards a bucket list vacation, your dream car, or anything of your choosing. The possibilities are endless.

Keep in mind that there’s no purchase necessary to “pop” a prize bubble and you can enter from the comfort of your home, so make sure to set a reminder to start playing once July 2 comes around.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Of course, the game is in honor of new Popping Bubbles, which can sweeten your Dunkin’ runs by when you add them to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverages for just 70 cents. The bright red balls taste like strawberries and will pop in your mouth, adding a fun burst of texture and flavor to your favorite DD sips. While the balls will remind you of the tapioca ones used in a trendy boba tea, its construction is actually a little different. In addition to plant-based ingredients to give the ball its red coloring, the Popping Bubbles also contain simple syrup, corn starch, and apple juice.

Popping Bubbles will be available at participating Dunkin’ locations starting on June 23, so don’t miss out on adding them to your sip of choice and giving patio season an extra burst of summer flavor.