Back to school season is here, and even if you’re not actually heading to class, Chipotle is here to test your knowledge — and reward you with burritos and cold, hard cash (well, a gift card, but it’s just as good). Chipotle IQ returned on Aug. 22, which means you can once again play the trivia game for a chance to win a whole slew of prizes, including a BOGO entrée offer and a $500 Chipotle gift card. If you want to score big and add all the extra guac you could ever want, here’s how to play Chipotle IQ 2022 to wrap up summer with some tasty freebies.

If you haven’t played Chipotle IQ before, the trivia game, which debuted in August 2020, tests your knowledge on everything Chipotle, including the brand’s “ingredients, leading food standards, fresh preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, and community engagement,” according to the press release. This year, Chipotle is taking things to the next level with 500,000 BOGO offers up for grabs, which you can use on any entrée of your choice, whether it’s your favorite burrito bowl or a quesadilla. If you snag that coveted perfect score on the game, you’ll even be entered into the new sweepstakes portion of Chipotle IQ for a chance of winning a $500 Chipotle gift cards. To get started, check out the details on how to play Chipotle IQ contest and sweepstakes.

How To Play The Chipotle IQ Game

First things first, you’ll need to head to the official Chipotle IQ website and select “Start,” to begin playing the game, which includes 10 multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. You can play the game as many times as you’d like to try to get all a perfect score (a 10 out of 10). Chipotle will give away BOGO regular menu entrée item offer to the first 100,000 Chipotle IQ players who get a perfect score everyday from Aug. 22 through Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. PT, and you’ll receive your offer via text message.

If you get to the website too late (aka after all the BOGOs have been snapped up), you’ll get a message asking if you want to set a reminder, which is probably a good idea if you want to make sure you have a chance at the freebies.

How To Enter The Chipotle IQ Contest

If you score a perfect score on Chipotle’s IQ game, you’ll have the opportunity to answer an extra credit question. If you answer the extra credit question correctly, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes that has 50 limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift card up for grabs.

You can also enter the sweepstakes without playing Chipotle’s IQ game by visiting the Chipotle IQ gift card entry website and and completing the entry form. After the end of the promo period on Aug. 26, the brand will randomly select 50 entries to be awarded $500 Chipotle gift cards. If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll be notified via text message.

Since Chipotle IQ officially runs through Aug. 26, you’ll want to start playing ASAP, because nothing says back-to-school season like free burritos.