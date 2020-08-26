Chipotle is helping customers get double the deliciousness with the chance to score a free entrée of their choosing. Chipotle's new IQ test for BOGO entrées challenges diehard fans of the Mexican chain to see just how much they know about their favorite menu items — and the first 250,000 people to answer all 10 questions right can walk away with a sweet buy-one-get-one (BOGO) promo code. Here's how to enter and start testing your Chipotle knowledge, because these BOGO codes are likely to go quickly.

From Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Aug. 31 or while supplies last, you can head to www.chipotleiq.com to put your Chipotle know-how to the test and potentially be rewarded for it. Once you enter, you'll be asked 10 different questions pertaining to the company's ingredients, sustainability efforts, history, employee perks, menu items, changes to make the menu more friendly for customers with alternate nutritional and dietary needs, and more. You'll need to get all 10 questions right, at which point you'll need to share your phone number and will get a unique BOGO promo code sent to your phone. There's a limit of one promo code for phone number, and you'll need to enter it in the Chipotle app or at order.chipotle.com and redeem it by Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the latest from a participating Chipotle restaurant in the United States.

If you're taking the test and get a question wrong, don't worry. While you'll need to finish the test to get another chance to try again, you can take different versions of the IQ tests as many times as you need to pass and get a perfect score. Considering you'll have thousands of other Chipotle fans competing against you for the BOGO deal, however, you'll want to act quickly and not waste any time getting your promo code.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While the IQ test promotion will only be going until the end of August, Chipotle is making it easier for burrito bowl diehards to enjoy their guac from the comfort of their homes with a deal on delivery. From now until Sept. 28, customers can enjoy free delivery when they order at least $10 worth of food and drinks on the Chipotle app or at Chipotle.com. This deal isn't eligible with any other promotions, so you'll need to make two separate orders if you happen to score a BOGO code while taking the IQ test.

Again, a free burrito bowl, burrito, or another entrée of your choosing is on the line with your purchase of a regularly-priced entrée, so don't waste any time putting your knowledge of Chipotle to the test and challenging your friends to get in on the tasty deal.