Guess Torani’s 2022 Syrup Flavor Of The Year For A Chance At A Free Bottle

Torani is bringing coffee fans a new flavor for their at-home lattes. For the first time in its brand history, the syrup maker will unveil its official “Flavor of the Year.” But before the launch, Torani is asking fans to guess what it is based on three clues, and if you guess correctly, you could win a free bottle of the new flavor. If you’re ready to test your sleuthing skills, here’s how to guess Torani’s 2022 Flavor of the Year.

Torani’s Flavor of the Year will officially be unveiled on Dec. 15, and you can enter your guess before the time is up. You don’t need to be a pro barista to enjoy Torani syrups in your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, but for a chance to win a free bottle, you’ll want to put on your detective hat and decipher the brand’s trio of clues. Get ready to make your guess count because here’s what you need to do to enter to win a free bottle.

How To Guess Torani’s 2022 Flavor Of The Year

First, head to the official website at puremade.torani.com/flavoroftheyear and scroll down to take a look at the clues. Two of the clues are already available, and the third clue is set to drop on Dec. 11. Make sure you read all of the available clues. Once you’ve decided on a guess, scroll down to the “Think you know what it is?” section and type in your name, email, and flavor guess. If you’re satisfied with your guess, hit “Submit” before the brand reveals what the flavor is at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 15. The faster you guess, the better because the first 20 people to guess correctly will win the free syrup.

If you’re one of the first 20 people to guess correctly and score a free bottle of the Flavor of the Year, you can expect to receive it sometime in mid-January 2022.

Even if you don’t win one of the free syrups, Torani will release the flavor for presale on its website on Dec. 15, after the flavor is unveiled. You’ll also be able to get the Flavor of the Year at Cost-Plus World Market stores nationwide starting in mid-January 2022 for $9.99 per bottle.

After years of researching flavors, Torani’s inaugural Flavor of the Year is the perfect way to celebrate your favorite syrups, and it’s a permanent addition to its lineup of syrups. So, thankfully, you can give it a try whenever you’d like.

Courtesy Of Torani

In the meantime, you can still grab other fun seasonal flavors from Torani, like its Peppermint syrup or Gingerbread syrup. Before heading out to stock up on syrups, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.