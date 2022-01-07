You Can Get A Taco Subscription From Taco Bell To Enjoy A Daily Bite

Taco fans, get ready to break out your wallet because Taco Bell is offering a new subscription that gives you one taco a day for 30 days, and it’s a great deal. From Crunchy Tacos to Soft Tacos to Doritos Locos Tacos, there’s a lot to love about the bites from the chain, and now you can do it on the cheap. If you’re hype about signing up, here’s how to get Taco Bell’s monthly Taco Subscription service called the “Taco Lover’s Pass.”

Taco Bell unveiled its “Taco Lover’s Pass” subscription on Thursday, Jan. 6, and it’s a celebration of the chain’s most popular menu item, available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. When you sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass, you’ll get to choose one of Taco Bell’s seven tacos every day for 30 consecutive days, including the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco, all for $10 per month.

In celebration of the New Year and the chain’s 60th anniversary year, fans can score the subscription in a few easy steps.

How To Get Taco Bell’s Taco Subscription

The Taco Lover’s Pass is a Taco Bell app exclusive, so to get yours, open the app. If you haven’t signed up for Taco Bell Rewards, you can do so for free by downloading the Taco Bell app and creating an account. As a bonus, you’ll also get a free Doritos Locos Taco reward after you sign up, plus you’ll earn rewards points for all your purchases. After logging in, the app takes you to the “My Rewards” page. From there, find the “Home” icon on the far left of the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap on it. You’ll see the Taco Lover’s Pass on the home page at the very top. You can also find the Taco Lover’s Pass in the “Menu” section of the app when you scroll to the “New” or “Tacos” section. Tap on the taco subscription banner, and you’ll see the main order page. Then, select “Get a Pass” to add it to your cart. Complete your checkout to activate the subscription.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

After you’ve checked out, a secret category will unlock in the app’s menu, and you’ll be able to grab your first taco the same day you paid. To redeem your daily taco is as easy as pie (er, tacos). Select the option from the menu and choose which taco you’d like, complete your order, and then head to your local T-Bell to pick it up. It’s important to note that you can only redeem one taco per day, even if you’ve missed a day or two and hope to load up.

Once your taco subscription runs out after day 30, it doesn’t automatically renew, but you can renew it yourself by paying for another month in the app.

Taco Bell’s first nationwide Taco Lover’s Pass comes on the heels of its test launch in Tucson, Arizona, in September 2021, as well as the brand’s Jan. 6 launch of its Crispy Chicken Wings.

The taco subscription is an extended limited-time offer, but it’s unclear when the company will stop offering the monthly pass, so make sure to enjoy it while you can.

