Taco Bell Is Adding Chicken Wings To Its Menu To Kick Off 2022

Start your 2022 off right with a brand new meal from Taco Bell. At the beginning of the new year, Taco Bell stans can finally enjoy in the restaurant chain’s brand new Crispy Chicken Wings. But you’ll need to know when to go, because the deal is only good at certain times — and they won’t be around forever. Here’s how to get Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings in January 2022 before time runs out.

Chicken wings and Taco Bell — what else could you need in life? It won’t be much longer until this dream becomes a reality, because the Crispy Chicken Wings will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide starting Jan. 6, 2022, according to an email from Taco Bell to Elite Daily. The $5.99 Crispy Chicken Wing meal comes with five bone-in wings made with a savory Mexican Queso seasoning, and it’s served with Taco Bell’s signature spicy ranch sauce. Basically, it’s a perfect mash-up of your faves. To try them when they launch, make sure you set a midday alarm, because Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings will only available after 2 p.m. local time.

The new menu item will also only be available for a limited time. Like, a really limited time. Taco Bell will be serving Crispy Chicken Wings for one week only, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2022. It’s a small window of opportunity, but you know what they say: All good things must come to an end.

If you’re a California-based Taco Bell lover, you might remember when the Crispy Chicken Wings were first tested in Fullerton, California in August of 2020. According to a Taco Bell representative, the Crispy Chicken test was part of a series of “smaller, local tests, to see feasibility and gauge interest on more innovative products.” Looks like the test went well, if you ask me.

The Crispy Chicken Wings are just one of Taco Bell’s new limited-edition menu items. Starting Dec. 23, you can also grab a bite of the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Island Berry Freeze, or score a $5 Chalupa Cravings Box while supplies last.

