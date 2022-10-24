Apple wants to give you a free month (or more) of its popular Fitness+ service, and it comes just in time for you to sweat it out to new Taylor Swift workouts. On the heels of Midnights, Swift is headlining the Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series, which means you can do yoga or HIIT with a soundtrack made for a Swiftie — you know “Vigilante Sh*t” will make for an intense workout. And with Apple’s iOS 16.1 update, you can get Fitness+ without an Apple Watch for the first time ever. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Apple Fitness+ for free and find your favorite workouts.

It might sound too good to be true, especially if you have Apple Fitness+ devotees in your life who can’t stop hyping it, but as of Oct. 24, you really can get a free trial with a few taps on your iPhone. If you’ve not used Fitness+ before, there is a lot to check out. Swift’s addition to the Artist Spotlight, which are workouts that are set to music from one artist, comes on the heels of other impressive artists like Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez. When you’re looking for more of a variety, there are 11 different workout types in the app ranging from treadmill and cycling to strength and yoga. They’re set to music mixes from all types of artists, and you can choose from genres like Throwback Hits and Pure Dance.

There will be plenty to discover once you start your free trial, but you’ll have to first figure out how to get it. The Oct. 24 update for iOS 16.1 opens doors to Fitness+ for almost all iPhone users, and depending on a few other factors — like if you’re a Target Circle member or if you bought a new iPad recently — you may get up to four months of Apple Fitness+ free.

How To Get Apple Fitness+ For Free Without An Apple Watch

Fitness+ used to be only for members of the Apple Watch club, but the iOS 16.1 update is brining the workout fun to so many more people in the 21 countries where Fitness+ is available. Keep in mind that if you use Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, you won’t see specialized metrics on the screen like heart rate or Activity and Exercise rings. You will see your Move ring, though, which is connected to your iPhone and calculates your calories burned based on your metrics in your Fitness app.

Get Apple Fitness+ For 1 Month Free With Your iPhone

Once you update your iPhone to iOS 16.1, you’ll see the Fitness+ option at the bottom of your app. Tap on it, and you can sign up and get one month free. You’ll need to be a new subscriber and have an iPhone 8 or later. After you’re signed up, you can pair it to select iPad or Apple TV models — or even stream it with compatible AirPlay devices. If you’re watching the workout on your iPhone, you won’t need to keep your phone in your hand to get credit for the workout. Your Move ring will progress based on the workout you chose.

Apple

Get Apple Fitness+ For 3 Months Free Without An Apple Watch

When you buy any of the following devices (retroactive to Sept. 7, 2022), you can get three months of Fitness+ free as a new subscriber:

iPhone 11 or later

iPad (9th generation) or later

iPad Air (5th generation) or later

iPad mini (6th generation) or later

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) or later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) or later

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation)

If you’re an existing Fitness+ subscriber and upgrade to any of the above devices, you can still get one month of Fitness+ free.

Get Apple Fitness+ For 4 Months Free

One of the best deals on the list, Target is offering four months free of Apple Fitness+ for Target Circle members, a free-to-join loyalty program. If you’ve never tried Fitness+ before, you can take advantage of this deal with your iPhone only or with your Apple Watch.

Sign up for Target Circle and redeem the offer here before Sept. 28, 2023. To keep the deals coming, you can also get three free months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, News+, or 50GB iCloud+ storage if you’re a first-timer to those services as well.

Get Apple Fitness+ For Free With An Apple Watch

The OG way to try Fitness+ for free is to buy an Apple Watch, which if you buy a Series 4 or later, comes with three months free for new users. If you’re not seeing the offer, check to make sure you’re updated to the latest watchOS and iOS. As of Oct. 24, you have three months from activating your device to redeem the offer. You’ll see the offer appear once you’ve signed in with your Apple ID.

Whenever your free trial ends, you can cancel or keep your subscription (Make sure to cancel before it ends if you don’t want to keep it going). If you decide to keep Fitness+, the subscription program will run you $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year — and you can also share your Fitness+ subscription with up to five family members at the same cost.

Not sure where to start when your free Fitness+ trial begins? There are plenty of ways to search workouts. You can scroll through the app to check out Collections, which are curated from workouts that exist in the service, to focus on areas like your core or HIIT and strength. Or, you can scroll down and check out the workouts from specific coaches or popular workouts. If you’re coming for T. Swift, don’t scroll down too far. You’ll see her Artist Spotlight workouts right there at the top of the app. BRB, sweating to “Anti-Hero”.