Target is partnering up with Apple for the latest round of perks for its Circle loyalty program members — and the benefits are seriously sweet. Until June 17, 2022, Target Circle members can take advantage of free subscriptions spanning four to six months to popular services like Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade. If you’re ready to claim the deals, here’s where to find Target Circle’s free Apple subscriptions so you can get started.

ICYMI, Target’s Circle loyalty program, which is free to sign up, gives Target stans access to exclusive deals, money back on all your purchases not made with a Red Card (on Target.com, with the Target app, or when scanning your Wallet barcode at a store), and 5% off a shopping trip on your birthday. You can also vote to choose which nonprofits Target donates to in your community. As if that wasn’t rewarding enough, Target also collaborates with partners to give Circle members even more free stuff. Target’s latest partnership with Apple was announced in June 2021 and the companies are basically giving away free months to four popular Apple subscriptions — Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple iCloud — and you don’t have to pay a dime to take advantage.

To check out the current perks being offered, simply open up your Target app or go to target.com/circle/partners, and sign up to be a Circle member if you haven’t already. In the Target app, go to the tab that says “My Target” in the bottom right corner, then tap on the section that says “Circle.” From there, tap the banner that says “New offers: free Apple trials.” You can tap any of the four Apple subscriptions for more details or tap “Redeem now” to sign up for a complimentary trial. Target will email you a redemption code that you can use when redeeming your free trial in the App store.

Target App

Both new and existing Target Circle members can redeem any of the deals until June 17, 2022, but if you’ve ever subscribed to or used a free trial on any of the four Apple services, you’re ineligible for the deal.

Apple Music (regularly costs between $4.99 and $14.99 per month): Get access to over 75 million songs free for four months. The best part? You can stream any of your favorite bops ad-free.

Apple Arcade (regularly costs $4.99 per month): For six months, you have unlimited (and ad-free) access to the over 180 games on Apple Arcade.

Apple TV+ (regularly $4.99 per month): Watch any of Apple’s movies or TV shoes on the Apple TV app for four months.

Apple iCloud (regularly costs 99 cents per month): Get 50 MB of free storage for four months to house all your photos, videos, and more.

Keep in mind that you’ll automatically start getting charged for any of the subscriptions you sign up for once the promo period is over, so make a reminder so you can decide if you want to cancel or extend it once your trial time is over.