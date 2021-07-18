Skittles Is Giving Away A Year's Supply Of Its New Gummies In This Sweepstakes

Skittles fans, listen up, because there’s a new giveaway that could score you so many sweets. Skittles is paying tribute to its new Gummies by offering you the chance to win a year-supply of the candies during its latest sweepstakes. If you’re ready to take 2021 to the next level with free treats, here’s how to enter Skittles Gummies’ Gummi Sanctuary year-supply sweepstakes.

ICYDK, Skittles released its new Gummies — which are soft, chewy versions of the candies you know and love — in February 2021. To further celebrate the squishy new candies, Skittles debuted a colorful “Gummi Sanctuary” on National Gummi Day on July 15, which according to the sweepstakes’ official rules, playfully “provide[s] squishy gummi animals refuge from being eaten” so that they can be free.

You can join in on the gummi fun with the new Gummi Sanctuary sweepstakes, which is all about getting fans to pledge against the consumption of gummi animals and instead, enjoy Skittles Gummies. To take part, simply head to the Skittles Gummi Sanctuary website where you’ll be able to view a video PSA on Skittle’s Gummi Sanctuary and sign the “Squish the Rainbow” pledge. Once you sign the pledge, which includes sharing your email address, you’ll automatically be entered into the sweepstakes. Make sure to sign the pledge by the sweepstake’s deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 23.

The brand will select one winner on or around July 29 through a random drawing. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll be notified via email, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around then. The randomly chosen winner will get a year’s supply of Skittles Gummies, which is defined by the brand as approximately 120 packs of candies with an approximate retail value of $325. BTW, Skittles Gummies are available in both Original and Wild Berry flavors, giving you plenty of ways to enjoy the chewy bites.

Since the sweepstakes officially ends July 23, you’ll want to head over to the Skittles’ Gummi Sanctuary ASAP and pledge to do your part in setting those gummi animals free.