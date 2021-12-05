You Can Get Paid $1K For Watching 5 Of Your Fave Childhood Movies In 15 Days

Get ready to hit play on your favorite film and get paid for all the nostalgic feels that come rushing in. Dish Network is offering one lucky person the chance to earn $1,234 to watch five of their favorite childhood movies in 15 days. If that sounds like a dream come true, here’s how to enter Dish Network’s Childhood Nostalgia movie-watching job before the deadline is up.

Dish Network is accepting applications to the dream gig through Dec. 17, and you can apply ASAP for your chance to get paid more than $240 per streamed movie. The TV cable company is searching for someone who’s up for watching five of their favorite childhood movies and taking detailed notes about how the movie affected you as a child and how it feels watching it now that you’re an adult. Of course, you’ll also need to share some moments on social media.

If you’re able to complete a trip down memory lane in 15 days and want to apply, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How To Enter Dish Network’s Childhood Nostalgia Movie-Watching Job

Head to Dish’s Childhood Nostalgia Movie job page. Scroll down to the application. From there, enter your contact info and social media handles. Next, answer questions like “What 5 childhood movies would you want to watch if you were picked?” and “What is your favorite childhood movie genre?” Then, in 2,000 characters or less, explain why you’re the perfect candidate for the job. Finally, you’ll want to record a video explaining why Dish Network should choose you and what childhood movies mean to you. Then, upload it to YouTube or another video-sharing platform and link to it in your application. (Although this step is optional, Dish noted that you’ll have a better chance of being selected if you share a video.) Once you’ve completed the application, click “Submit Your Application” and wait to see if you’ve won.

Make sure you enter your application for the Childhood Nostalgia Movie-watching job before the deadline of 12 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 17.

You’ll receive an email from the USDish team by Dec. 29, 2021, letting you know if you did or didn’t win.

If you did win, before you start the movie-streaming extravaganza, you’ll receive a swag bag worth $350, providing you access to the five nostalgic films you chose, plus a kit to keep you comfortable while you watch. In the kit, you’ll find a blanket, candy, popcorn, and an assortment of items from your birth year. After you’ve streamed all five films and completed the Dream Adventure, you’ll receive a one-time payment of $1,234 no later than 90 days from your finish date.

Although you might already know which movies from your childhood are the best options, Dish also rounded up a list of movies by decade to help you brainstorm.

After you’ve entered, kick back and relax and wait to see if you’ve just earned the coolest temporary job title ever.