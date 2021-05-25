You Could Win $5K For A Vacation Based On Your Actual Dreams

You’ve probably had some wild dreams in your time, but chances are you don’t think too much about them beyond the next morning. Well, what if you could get paid to recount that dream to an expert who would then tell you where you need to go on vacation based on said dream? Oh, and Hotels.com will pay you $5,000 to make that trip a reality. This is all real, BTW, and you should get ready to keep track of all your dreams because Hotels.com’s Vacation of Your Dreams contest will reward the strangest ones. If you’re ready to get some insight into your unconscious mind, here’s how to enter for a chance to win big.

Hotels.com partnered up with the expert dream interpreters at The SoulUnity for this contest inspired by your wildest dreams, but they mean it literally. The dream interpreters and travel booking company will pick a suggested destination for five lucky winners based on their actual dreams (and give away $5,000 to make it happen). While it might not be a trip on your bucket list, it’s sure to be an interesting interpretation. To enter, head to Hotels.com’s Dream Vacation website and describe the wildest dream you’ve had in the past year in 500 words or less. Get as creative as possible because the more details, the better. Submit your entry before 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27, for your chance to win.

Five lucky winners will be notified via email around Friday, June 4. Winners will be selected based on creativity, the quality of the submission, and adherence to the theme. If you win, you’ll receive a 30-minute virtual consultation with the dream experts from SoulUnity, Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst, to learn what your dream means and where you should travel to based on that interpretation. You’ll also score $5,000 in Hotels.com gift cards you can use toward future travel and a Gold Status for your Hotels.com Rewards membership by July 15, which will make you eligible for free room upgrades and early check-in.

Courtesy of Hotels.com x SoulUnity

Hotels.com served up some examples of dream-based vacays — a trip to Bora Bora for dreams about getting lost or a trip to Paris, France, if you’ve dreamt about kissing your celeb crush. No word on where you’ll be headed if you dream about winning this contest, but it ends May 27, so make sure to get some rest and enter your best dream.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.