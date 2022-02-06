All Of Hardee's Biscuits Will Be Heart-Shaped This Valentine's Day Weekend

Get ready to spread the love with the epic comeback of a menu item that’s here just in time for your Feb. 14 celebration. Hardee’s heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine’s Day 2022 features the Made from Scratch biscuits you know and love in an iconic design that’s sure to spark the romance. These are the perfect treats to enjoy as a morning bite or on-the-go snack this Valentine’s Day season.

Hardee’s is treating customers to a Valentine’s Day special with the return of its Heart Shaped Biscuits. The menu item, which first debuted for Valentine’s Day 2021, put a spin on the brand’s popular breakfast bites for a limited time. Just like last year, the fan-favorite offering features Made from Scratch biscuits transformed with a heart-shaped design. The result is a festive snack that’ll totally impress all your BFFs at your Galentine’s brunch this month — of course, it’s also perfect for sharing.

If you’re ready to spread the romance without chocolates and roses, you can purchase the Made from Scratch Heart Shaped Biscuits exclusively during breakfast hours at participating nationwide Hardee’s locations and Carl’s Jr. locations in Oklahoma beginning Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. To make things even better, you’ll get a Heart Shaped Biscuit when ordering any of Hardee’s biscuit menu items throughout Valentine’s Day weekend. Since the holiday offering is only available at select locations, it’s a good idea to check if your local Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. location is offering the Heart Shaped Biscuits before heading out.

To pay tribute to the return of Heart Shaped Biscuits, Hardee’s is offering customers a BOGO deal on the new Bacon Beast Biscuit — which includes three slices of bacon, two slices of cheese, and a Made from Scratch Biscuit — on Feb. 11.

Courtesy of Hardee's

Before you head out to Hardee’s or Carl’s Jr. to pick up your Heart Shaped Biscuits for Valentine’s Day 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.