17 Halloween Zoom Backgrounds That Are Perfect For Any Spooky Season Mood

Spooky season is well on — and in the lead-up to Halloween, you might want to add a new Zoom background to spice up any virtual festivities or just make your daily video calls less mundane. Thanks to the magic of Zoom, you don’t even need to bother with real decorations to set the scene. To start virtually celebrating spooky season with just a few clicks on your computer, here are 17 Halloween Zoom backgrounds you can use to add pumpkin and spice and everything nice to your next remote gathering.

As you plan to celebrate Halloween, virtual game nights and hangouts are great ways to connect with your crew when you aren’t able to spend time together IRL. And when you’re celebrating spooky season on a virtual call, there are plenty of Zoom backgrounds with classic Halloween scenes to give you those pumpkin patch or haunted house feels. To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, make sure you're using a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 5.2.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later. If you’re using the Android app, make sure you have Android 8.0 or later operating system and the app is version 5.3.0 or later.

Whether you prefer a cute Halloween aesthetic or something truly frightening, changing your Zoom virtual background is an easy way to give your calls a festive boost. Luckily, there are backgrounds for just about every vibe you could want for Halloween, and you can find a lot of them from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

To get started, check out these virtual Zoom backgrounds:

1. Witch's House In The Moonlight

Give your Zoom meeting an eerie vibe with this backdrop of a witch flying on a broomstick in the moonlight.

2. Dogs In Costume

If you're a canine lover, this backdrop is for you. There are three adorable dogs donning their best ghost costumes.

3. Pumpkin Harvest

You can transport yourself to the pumpkin patch with this image, featuring a full harvest of the seasonal gourds.

4. Candy Corn

One of the best parts about Halloween is trick-or-treating. Show off your love of the holiday's iconic treat with this Candy Corn background.

5. Gravestones

You'll give a good scare with this gravestone Zoom background, featuring two girls in matching black outfits à la Wednesday Addams.

6. Skeletons

Anyone who catches a glimpse of this skeleton backdrop will surely be scared to the bone.

7. Jack-o-Lantern

The classic pumpkin from your childhood gets a twist with this Jack-o-Lantern background, which features spooky blue fog coming out of its face.

8. Pumpkin Carving

It's time to get crafty with this pumpkin carving scene.

9. "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary"

You can welcome your visitors with this "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary" sign, which basically sums up the spirit of Halloween.

10. Boo!

This minimalist Halloween Zoom background features a simple "Boo" message on a black box and pumpkins laid out around it.

11. Halloween Candies

It's not spooky season until you've got your bowl of candies out. Fair warning, this Halloween Zoom background will make you want some actual candy, so it might be good to have a real bag of goodies handy.

12. Witch With Pumpkin

This scene of a witch standing with a pumpkin in her hands will send chills down your spine.

13. Cobwebs

Halloween decorations aren't complete without the perfect set of cobwebs.

14. Haunted House

This haunted house Halloween Zoom background from Claire’s features a spooky night sky, Jack-o-lanterns, and a “For sale” sign written with blood (eek!).

15. Smiling Pumpkins

This festive smiling pumpkins backdrop from The Hallmark Channel features a wooden table, mini pumpkins, fall leaves, and two Jack-o-lanterns full of the spooky spirit.

16. Orange and White Gourds

Another fun pumpkin-themed Halloween background for Zoom is this pretty picture featuring a mix of orange and white gourds.

17. Halloween Porch

This Halloween Zoom background features a porch with shabby-chic details like white pumpkins, ghosts, and a skeleton — all topped off with some string lights, of course.

With so many ways to "decorate" your screen using these Halloween virtual Zoom backgrounds, you can spice up all your October video chats.