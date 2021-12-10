See What You Ordered Most In 2021 With Grubhub's Recap That's Like "Wrapped" For Food

There should be a Spotify Wrapped-equivalent for everything. My most used skincare product, how many times I took the subway — everything. Though it might be a few years before that happens, Grubhub’s Taste Of 2021 is here to rank food orders. The food delivery app rounded up a list of 2021’s most popular orders from coast to coast, from side dishes to dessert, from New York to San Francisco. You can even access your own personalized stats to see how your orders matched up. Here’s the rundown on Grubhub’s Taste Of 2021 food report that revealed on all the top foods of the year.

For the second year in a row, Grubhub is giving customers the same thrilling Wrapped experience with your top delivery orders of the year. According to Grubhub, users who placed at least two delivery orders in 2021 received their individual Taste Of 2021 via email on Dec. 8, with of all your favorite dishes, menu items, and ordering habits. If you didn’t get one, you can check out Grubhub’s Taste Of 2021, which is back for its third year in a row and breaks down nationwide trends like the most popular dishes, coffee orders, vegan options, and more.

Taste Of 2021 even handed out state superlatives, like Most Celebratory State (Washington, D.C.), Most Romantic State (North Dakota), and Most Virgo State (Connecticut, obviously).

Courtesy of Grubhub

According to Grubhub, 2021 trends were a mix of comfort food and vegetarian-friendly orders. Here’s a recap of some of the food and drink that topped Grubhub in 2021:

Most Popular Foods

Grubhub’s most popular delivery orders cover such a wide range that the list is sure to make your mouth water, no matter what kind of food you’re into. The top five meals ordered on Grubhub this year were:

Impossible cheeseburger Shredded pork taco Apple pecan chicken salad Detroit-style pizza Margarita pizza

Most Ordered Side Dishes

No meal is complete without an order of something savory on the side. The most ordered side dishes of 2021 were:

Chips and pico de gallo Stuffed garlic knots Mac and cheese Cornbread Chips and queso

Most Ordered Desserts

Let’s be honest: you’re just here for the desserts. Trust me — the list of 2021’s most popular desserts is definitely going to give you some inspiration for your next Grubhub order:

Strawberry shortcake sundae Cookie dough cheesecake Chocolate chip pizza (I didn’t even know this was a thing??) Cookie dough burrito Flan

Most Popular Vegan Orders

If you’re looking for a vegan alternative for all your favorite snacks, you’ve come to the right place. This year’s most popular vegan orders were:

Vegan hot cocoa Vegan passion fruit mochi Vegan mint chocolate chip cookies

Most Ordered Coffee

How many times did you have coffee delivered this year? Twice? Five times? 10 times? Don’t worry, I won’t judge, and neither will the people that ordered the top three most popular coffees:

Pumpkin spice latte Vanilla latte Cold brew

Most Ordered Alcohol

Nothing beats unwinding after a long day with a drink at home, especially when that drink was delivered straight to your door. The top three most ordered alcoholic drinks of 2021 were:

Margaritas Mexican beer Mango mojito

Overall, I’d say 2021 was a good year for food — and if you didn’t order enough to see your personalized ordering habits for the year, make sure you hit up Grubhub in 2022. Check out the full Taste of 2021 here.