Golden Girls Day is on July 30, and the best way to thank your besties for being a friend is by treating them to a meal that even Sophia would approve of. Luckily, a Golden Girls pop-up restaurant is coming to LA in July 2022, which means you and your crew will get to live out your Golden Girls fantasy a lot sooner than you planned. Here’s what you need to know about the limited time pop-up.

In honor of Golden Girls Day (yup, it’s a real thing), the new Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up opens in Los Angeles, California on July 30 — just in time for you to celebrate with your pals, confidants, and a boat-load of cheesecake. Created by Bucket Listers, a platform that helps users find things to do in cities around the United States, the fully immersive (and seriously nostalgic) experience all takes place in a totally realistic replica of the iconic 1980’s kitchen that you know and love. You don’t even have to travel to Miami to partake in the IG-worthy photo ops with the sunny lanai, and the eye-catching palm tree wallpaper, and the photos of your favorites characters that cover the walls.

If you’re local to the LA area, you can find the pop-up at 369 N. Bedford in Beverly Hills, but make sure to get your tickets in advance to guarantee your spot at the kitchen table. Tickets for the pop-up, which can be purchased on the website here, start at $39 per person for off-peak hours, $49 for normal hours, and $55 for peak hours. Each ticket comes with a 90-minute reservation time, and your choice of a Golden Main and a slice of cheesecake.

Courtesy of The Golden Girls Kitchen

Though it’s unclear exactly how long the pop-up will remain open for, the calendar on the event website goes until Oct. 15. That being said, you’re probably better off making your reservations sooner rather than later.

Everyone knows a replica kitchen wouldn’t be complete without a delicious menu to go with it, which is why Bucket Listers tapped the help of Executive Chef Royce Burke to develop the on-theme main courses, including The Lanai: A "Miami Style" Cuban Sandwich, the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast), Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno and its vegan alternative, the soup and salad Rose Marie Combo, and more.

You’ll also be able to wash down your meal with some sweet “Richmond St. Delights,” like the Southern Belle Libation, Devereaux’s Delight, the Lemon Basil Lanai Cooler, and the Golden Girls Kitchen Coffee. Then, to top it all off, you can complete the dining experience with the most exciting part of the menu lineup: the desserts. You and your “golden girls” can choose to split one of four cheesecake flavors (Chocolate, Strawberry, Pumpkin, and Oreo), or nosh on a piece of Genurkenflurgen Cake, which is made with chocolate cake and ice cream.

If you’re looking for a dessert you can enjoy solo, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie never goes out of style, and you can’t go wrong with a Clown Sundae, either. Plus, the Sperheoven Krispies, which are made with cheesecake strawberries and chocolate ice cream, can be made with or without vegan-friendly ingredients, which means everyone in your crew can enjoy.

Courtesy of The Golden Girls Kitchen

The fun doesn’t end there — the Golden Girls Kitchen has a range of rotating events lined up for the duration of the pop-up’s run, like collabs with local chefs, exclusive panels, drag brunches, and more. Lastly, don’t forget to commemorate your trip to 1980’s Miami with some exclusive Golden Girls merch.

FYI, tables at the Golden Girls Kitchen can only seat up to four people, so if you have a bigger party, prepare to be split up. If you want to drop by the pop-up on your own time, you can buy a single seat for the Shady Pines Bar at the Golden Girls Kitchen. Can’t make it in person? No worries — if you’re local to the area, delivery will also be available for a la carte purchases.

If you’re an LA-based Golden Girls fanatic, it’s fair to say this pop-up will have you traveling down the road and back again at least a couple times during its run.