A few early bugs are nothing new when it come to major software updates, like Apple’s new iOS 16, but it doesn’t make them any less annoying. Thankfully, the tech company heard the complaints about iPhone 14 Pro cameras acting up and a laborious copy-and-paste process — and it addressed the issues in its Sept. 22 software update. Make sure you download Apple’s iOS 16.0.2 update to ensure you’re rocking with the latest version that includes fixes for some pretty frustrating iPhone problems.

Once of the most fun features in iOS 16 is the ability to lift subjects from your photos to essentially create stickers of your friends, family, and pets. The photo cutout tool hinges on your ability to copy-and-paste, something that has been increasingly tedious following the iOS 16 update on Sept. 12. With the initial update, Apple would ask you if you want to allow your phone to paste whatever image or words you copied. And you would get the pop-up on your iPhone every time you tried to copy-and-paste something (sometimes more than once for a single paste). It didn’t prevent you from eventually pasting, but it sure was annoying.

There didn’t seem to be a fix in Settings or anywhere else. Enter iOS 16.0.2. Apple launched this update — the second bug fix to the iOS 16 update — on Sept. 22. Once you download it, you should be set to copy-and-paste without constant permission requests on your screen.

According to Apple’s iOS 16.0.2 update notes, the software update is meant to fix the glitch: “This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including... copy and paste between apps [causing] a permission prompt to appear more than expected.” I downloaded the iOS 16.0.2 update and was immediately able to copy-and-paste without any question from my phone about whether this should be allowed to happen.

To make your copy-and-paste sessions more seamless, go to Settings > General > Software Update. There, it’ll give you a chance to download to the iOS 16.0.2 update, and you can follow the prompts to quickly get your phone running the latest version of the software.

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users will be extra excited about this update, because it also addresses an issue where the camera would vibrate or shoot blurry photos and videos when used with third-party apps like Instagram.

Apple’s notes also indicate the iOS 16.0.2 update issues a few other fixes. Apparently some users’ phone displays were going black during set up, and the VoiceOver feature (which speaks items on the phone screen if you can’t see them) was unavailable for some users after a phone reboot. Finally, the Home Button was unresponsive to touch for some people using iPhone X, XR, and 11. But if you update your phone, all those issues should be resolved.

iOS 16 has some great upgrades like editing messages and customizing your Lock Screen that may have distracted you from these bugs, but make sure you’re running the iOS 16.0.2 software to keep on having all the iPhone fun without the annoying hiccups.