You Won’t Be-Leaf How Hilarious These Pumpkin Spice Memes Are

There are plenty of reasons to love cozy season, and now that fall is just around the corner, you can celebrate in more ways than one. The easiest way to kick off fall early is by grabbing a Pumpkin Spice Latte — the official drink of the season. Now that PSLs are officially back, people are making so many jokes about their excitement on Twitter. To get yourself hype for autumn, check out these 30 funny pumpkin spice memes that are relatable AF.

Dunkin’ first released its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 18, while Starbucks brought back its fall menu — including the PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — on Aug. 24. If you’re a fan of the spicy combinations of fall, there’s so much to love about a PSL — cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and pumpkin mixed together for a comforting concoction. Most fans of the PSL seem to want it earlier and earlier each year, and thankfully Dunkin’ and Starbucks are delivering.

Although the official first day of fall isn’t until Wednesday, Sept. 22, there are so many reasons to celebrate the season with funny pumpkin spice memes, even if the weather isn’t chilly enough to break out your sweaters yet.

With the official pumpkin spice season underway, people are tweeting so many memes about the beloved time of year:

Others are definitely making fun of pumpkin spice season:

When that first PSL hits:

For many, it’s just too good to be true:

When you double-dip:

When a PSL is all you want:

And there are so many other pumpkin spice memes that are on point:

Now that it’s ~officially~ pumpkin spice season, you can sip on your fave PSL for days. When going to Starbucks or Dunkin’ to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.