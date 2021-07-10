These Free Cartoon Face Photo Apps Include So Many Wild Transformations

The trend of virtually changing yourself into a cartoon character shows no signs of slowing down, and it’s easy to see why. With filters and lenses that can give you a Disney or Pixar-inspired makeover at the tap of a button, it’s such an easy way to revamp your look — plus, many of them are surprisingly (and oftentimes creepily) realistic. Check out these free photo apps with cartoon face filters to help get you started.

Thanks to filters on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, it’s never been easier to “cartoon-ify” your face and morph your features into those resembling a classic Disney character. While there are no shortage of filters that will virtually make you look like you stepped off the set of Frozen, there are also plenty of unique offerings that will give you anime, Pixar, caricature, and painting-inspired makeovers — and people are having so much fun with the variations. As of Wednesday, July 7, the TikTok #CartoonFilter tag has over 50.9 million views, and chances are you’ve also seen people sharing Disney-fied versions of themself on other social media platforms. If you’re looking for some ideas, these photo apps will give you a cartoon makeover for free.

1. Voilà AI Artist App

The Voilà app is one of the best options to animate your features due to all the different styles of animations you can try. In addition to 3D and 2D filters that will give you a classic Disney or modern Disney-inspired transformation, the app also offers filters that will give you a Renaissance or Hand-Drawn Caricature makeover. You can also cartoon-ify your favorite celebrities for a fun twist. The only downside is that you have to download the Voilà app on the App Store or Google Play to use any of the filters.

2. Snapchat

If you already have Snapchat, it’s easy to check out any of the app’s animated options by typing their names in the search bar of your lens carousel. Popular options include the Cartoon Face Lens, which many people have been using on their pets, as well as the Pixar-inspired Cartoon 3D Style Lens. There’s also Snapchat's Anime Style Lens if that’s more your jam.

3. Instagram

Instagram also has countless filters to virtually transform you into a cartoon avatar. In addition to the pretty realistic Cartoon Face filter, you can also morph your face into that of a Bratz doll or Elsa from Frozen.

4. TikTok

You can find TikTok’s Animate Me filter by typing the name in in TikTok’s search bar, then tapping to try it out yourself. This is a great option if you want to share an animated video of yourself on TikTok without having to go through a third-party app.

5. ToonMe

While ToonMe is a free app, you can upgrade to a subscription for additional features. In addition to the ability to animate your entire body, the app also has numerous different cartoon styles you can choose from including some highly-stylized options. It is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

6. Cartoon Photo Editor

Looking for a more stylized cartoon makeover? The Cartoon Photo Editor, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, offers filters inspired by oil paintings, pencil sketches, hand-drawn cartoons, and more.

7. Clip2Comic Cartoon

In addition to boasting a number of cool filters, Clip 2 Comic Cartoon also allows you to make videos into cartoons and edit the colors of any filtered images to make them your own. It’s available on the App Store.

8. Insta Toon

Insta Toon is a great option if you’re looking for more unique styles of animation and coloration. In addition to sketch and watercolor styles, you can also transform yourself into a comic book character. It’s available for iOS users.

9. Photo Lab

Photo Lab, which is available for both iOS and Android users, boasts over 900 different effects. In addition to a number of filters, you can swap out your background for a virtual one or create photo montages.