Turn Yourself Into A Disney Character With These Viral TikTok Trends

The latest filter to break the TikTok-verse virtually transforms you into an animated character, but users are quickly figuring out they have to leave the app to create their own Frozen-worthy avatar. If you're wondering how to get a cartoon face filter on TikTok, there are a couple ways to do it. You can head to Snapchat or the Voilà AI Artist app first to create your digital mini-me. Here's how to get started.

While these cartoon face TikToks are trending — the #cartoonfilter tag for TikToks made using the Snapchat filter and the #Voilaapp tag have 42.9 million and 576.1K views, respectively, as of June 10 — they’re actually made outside the TikTok app.

The Voila AI Artist app, which was first released in March 2021, recently went viral as iOS and Android users discovered they could give themself a 3D or 2D cartoon makeover with the tap of a button. Your other option, Snapchat’s Cartoon Face filter, has been around since December 2020. While it also animates your face in real time to look like a Disney character, users have praised it for its ability to capture a lot of detail and nuances in expression, making it surprisingly realistic.

Whichever filter you decide to use, it's super easy to share your Snapchat or Voilà results to TikTok.

How To The Get Voilá App Cartoon Face Filter:

To start, download the Voilà AI Artist app on either the App Store or Google Play. Choose a filter. Pro tip: The 3D version is more in line with Disney’s animation style in Frozen and Tangled, the 2D version looks a lot more like classic animation from Beauty and the Beast or Snow White. Once you’ve determined which cartoon filter you want to use, tap the orange arrow and allow the app to access your photos. Tap the photo you want to upload, and then wait while it transforms you into an animated cartoon. Once it’s done, you should see four quadrants, including your unedited face and several different animation styles. You can choose to either download all four photos or an individual image depending on what you want to share on TikTok.

How To Find Snapchat's Cartoon Face Filter:

1. First, open Snapchat and go to the front-facing Snap Camera. Then, check the Lens Carousel for the Cartoon Lens by tapping on the smiley face icon next to the capture button.

2. If you don't see it in your Lens Carousel, you can search "Cartoon" with the Explore button (magnifying glass icon) at the top of your screen. The effect will say "Cartoon" with "Snapchat" underneath as the creator. It should be the first one to show up.

3. Once you find it, tap on the Lens, and then you have the option to favorite it (which saves it in your Lens Carousel), send it to friends, or snap a selfie or video of your new animated self. You can also upload a photo from your camera roll to give any pic the "Disney" treatment. (Even though this isn't an official Disney Lens, the results are nothing short of magical.)

4. From there, you can share your final results with your friends on Snapchat, or, if you're more in a TikTok ~mood~, you can take the extra steps to upload it there.

How To Share Your Cartoon Face Results To TikTok:

Once you’ve downloaded the cartoon face you want to share, head to the TikTok app.

1. To upload your filtered video to TikTok, open the app and tap the plus sign (+) button to start a recording. Then, tap on the Upload icon to the right of the record button.

2. From there, you can upload a video or videos from your camera roll and play around with shortening it, cropping it, or modifying its speed.

3. Hit next, and then you'll be taken to a page where you can add additional effects, filters, stickers, and more. Once you tap next and set your sharing preferences, you're good to hit the post button at the bottom of the screen to share your video, and voila, you’ll look right at home in a Disney film.

Judging from the TikTok #cartoonfilter and #voilaapp feeds, plenty of users have had some pretty drastic animated makeovers, so feel free to scroll through for inspiration before sharing your own Disney doppelgänger.