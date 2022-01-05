Dig Out Your Best #TBT Photo For A Chance To Win 6 Bottles Of Crystal Pepsi

Pepsi is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its most memorable sips, and the nostalgia is real. Get ready to don your scrunchies, baggy shirts, mom jeans, and fanny packs because Pepsi is holding a sweepstakes to let fans win Crystal Pepsi, which first launched in 1992. Although the sip has been discontinued for 29 years, Pepsi wants you to rewind to the 1990s and sip on the infamous clear cola. If you’re hype about getting a taste of the discontinued soft drink, here’s how to enter to win Crystal Pepsi before the sweepstakes is over.

Pepsi unveiled its Crystal Pepsi sweepstakes on Twitter on Jan. 4, and you could be one of 300 people to score six free bottles of the sweet stuff to transport yourself back to the ‘90s (or visit for the first time LOL). “Strap on your fanny packs, your fave 90s drink is turning 30! Post a pic of you from the 90s using #ShowUsYour90s + #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to be 1 of 300 to win Crystal Pepsi,” the company wrote.

To get in on the action, you’ll need to post a photo of yourself from the ‘90s and include the hashtags #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes. Gen Z babies born after the ‘90s, you can still participate in the sweepstakes by posting a photo of yourself donning throwback clothes and accessories from the 1990s.

Tweet your entry before the sweepstakes ends at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, and then jam out to Crystal Pepsi’s featured ad tune, Van Halen’s “Right Now,” in hopes that you can manifest some of the clear cola in your fridge, like, right now.

For a Crystal Pepsi refresher, the clear cola sip launched in select test markets in 1992 before getting a nationwide release in 1993, touting itself as a healthier soda due to being caffeine-free. Unfortunately, a drop in sales led Pepsi to discontinue the sip near the end of 1993. Crystal Pepsi made a limited-time comeback in summer 2016, but fans haven’t been able to grab the nostalgic cola since then.

Pepsi will select winners via a random drawing on or around Jan. 6. If you’re one of the lucky 300 winners of Crystal Pepsi, you’ll receive a notification via a Twitter DM. From there, you’ll need to send your contact information, including your date of birth and email address. You can expect to receive six 20-ounce bottles of Crystal Pepsi within two weeks of your winner verification.

So, dig out your best #TBT pose and get ready to (hopefully) see what all the Crystal Pepsi hype was about. According to Pepsi, Crystal Pepsi won’t be sold in stores, so you’ll need to enter for your chance to sip the clear stuff.

