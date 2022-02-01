You Can (Kinda) Star in A Super Bowl Ad With Guy Fieri

If you’ve always wanted to see your name in lights, you’re not gonna want to miss opportunity to (sort of) star in a Super Bowl commercial. Bud Light Seltzer’s “Get Your Name In The Big Game” sweepstakes will make one lucky fan’s dreams come true with a special shout out in an all new Super Bowl ad starring Guy Fieri on Sunday, Feb. 13. Want that name to be yours? Here’s how you can enter Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial sweepstakes to be a part of the big game.

Once you check out the Bud Light Seltzer Super Bowl 2022 commercial, you’ll definitely want to get your name in that ad. In the commercial, which dropped Feb. 1, three friends taste-test Bud Light Seltzer’s new Hard Soda when two Guy Fieri look-alikes burst through the refrigerator door. They steal the rest of the hard soda to show their “mayor,” and head back home through the fridge portal.

The friends follow the look-alikes to an unknown city — no, not Flavortown: The Land of Loud Flavors. Here, everyone has Guy Fieri’s signature bleach blonde hair and is obsessed with flavor, of course. The henchmen bring the hard sodas in Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda, Citrus Soda to their mayor, Fieri, and he makes a nationally televised statement declaring the boozy drink as having the “loudest flavors ever.”

Guy Fieri, Bud Light Seltzer, the Super Bowl — it’s basically the coolest combination of things ever, and you have a chance to be a part of it, because Bud Light Seltzer is giving one lucky fan the chance to see their name in neon lights during the Super Bowl commercial. If you win, your name will show up on either Guy Fieri’s Saloon or Tamara M’s Tavern at the 28-second mark in the commercial.

To enter, Bud Light Seltzer stans can visit the official sweepstakes website, where you will be asked to provide your name, email, zip code, and date of birth. You can also enter via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter when you see the promo post for the sweepstakes. For your entry to be considered valid, you’ll need to reply to the post with the hashtags #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes, follow the official Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda account, and make sure your account is public.

If you’re determined to get your name in the Super Bowl ad to score major bragging rights, you’ll need to be 21 or older and enter by 11:59 p.m. ET. on Feb. 2, and the winner will be announced on Feb. 3.

For Bud Light Seltzer fans more into freebies, you can enter to win a free 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas from Feb. 3 through Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET (25 lucky winners will be picked on Feb. 10). You can find the full sweepstakes rules here.

Good luck to all the Bud Light Seltzer fans out there, and please say hi to Guy Fieri for me if you win.