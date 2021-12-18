Bud Light Seltzer Is Releasing A Hard Soda Pack With 4 New Bubbly Flavors

Get ready to ring in 2022 with a new seltzer to raise a glass (or a can) to. Bud Light Seltzer unveiled its new Hard Soda Pack on Thursday, Dec. 16, and it features innovative boozy blends that’ll certainly be a hit at your upcoming parties. After all, the sips come in classic soda flavors like Cherry Cola and Orange Soda that’ll have you so nostalgic. If you’re ready to switch things up for the new year, here are the details on the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda pack, including new flavors, price, and availability.

There are so many new seltzer offerings popping up throughout the year that it can be tricky to decide on which sips to stock up on. If you’re a fan of soda pop, however, you’ll want to check out Bud Light Seltzer’s latest innovation — it combines the seltzer you know and love with fan-favorite flavors of pop (but with zero sugar). You’ll even be able to enjoy the new sip in four soda varieties. Thankfully, the flavors all come in the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Pack, which means you and your BFFs can try out all the offerings. Check out this guide on Bud Light Hard Soda to help you decide on your shopping list for 2022.

New Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Flavors

There are four classic hard soda flavors available: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda, Citrus Soda. All flavors feature zero sugar, a 5% ABV, and resemble some of the most popular soda flavors you’re used to drinking, but with a kick.

Courtesy of Bud Light

Where To Buy

You can score the new Bud Light Seltzer wherever Bud Light is sold, so once the new year hits, check out your local grocery store and spots like Target and Walmart.

Price

The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Pack will be priced in line with other Bud Light Seltzer products. For reference, a variety 12-pack costs $15.99 at Target.

Availability

You can buy the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda pack beginning Jan. 3, 2022. The product is a permanent offering, which means you can look forward to adding it to your go-to list of sips. While you’re shopping keep an eye for the limited-edition Bud Light Hard Seltzer Sour flavors, too.

Before you head to the store to stock up on Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda to ring in the new year, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.