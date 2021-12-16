Bud Light Launched A Sour Seltzer Pack With 4 New Flavors To Make You Pucker

Sour candy fans, your new go-to sip is coming soon, and it’s a fun take on classic hard seltzer. Get ready to make your best pucker face because Anheuser-Busch is releasing its new Bud Light Seltzer Sour packs soon. Here’s everything to know about the four new flavors, including where to buy them, when they’ll be available, and what you can expect the pricing to look like.

Bud Light announced its latest lineup of alcoholic sips on Dec. 16, and they’ll totally remind you of your favorite sour candies. With the neon green and white design and brightly colored cans, this release is bold AF. If you’re 21 or over, you’ll want to know when you can get your hands on a pack of the Bud Light Seltzer Sour, which includes four different flavors, each with a 5% ABV. The deets come on the heels of the brand’s latest seasonal release, the Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater pack, and it sounds like the new sour-forward flavors could be the best way to close out 2021.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the latest hard seltzer before it hits stores in late December 2021.

Bud Light Seltzer Sour Flavors

There are four fruity flavors in the Bud Light Seltzer Sour variety pack — Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, and Green Apple — and they’re super reminiscent of popular sour treats.

According to Bud Light, Blue Raspberry Seltzer Sour has a classic blue raspberry taste with a tart, sour flavor. Watermelon is a sweet and sour mix that tastes like summer fruit with a twist. Lemon brings a pop of citrus notes balanced with sweet and sour vibes. And last but not least, Green Apple combines the tart taste of a Granny Smith with its sweetness for the ultimate sour sip.

Where To Buy

You’ll be able to buy Bud Light Seltzer Sour nationwide wherever Bud Light is sold, such as stores like Target, Vons, Total Wine & More, and from store delivery platforms like Instacart and Drizly.

Availability

The Bud Light Seltzer Sour packs will be available starting Dec. 27, 2021. They’re only going to be around for a limited time and there’s no definitive end date for their availability, so you may want to act fast.

Price

A 12-count pack of 12-ounce slim cans will sell for a similar cost to other Bud Light Seltzer variety packs — between $14.99 and $20.99 per 12-count pack.

Before you head out to stock up on your favorite hard seltzers or give the new Bud Light Seltzer Sour pack a try, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.