Egg Nog-Flavored Hard Seltzer Is Among 3 New Flavors In Bud Light’s Holiday Pack

Bud Light is looking ahead to the holidays with its latest collection of hard seltzers. Get ready to break out your ugly sweaters real soon, because this new Ugly Sweater Pack from the brand is festive AF. If you’re ready to imbibe in seasonal flavors like cranberry and eggnog, you’ll want to keep Bud Light’s holiday seltzer pack for 2021 on your radar. Here’s what to know about the three new flavors and, of course, where to buy it.

Bud Light has a new limited-edition Ugly Sweater Pack for 2021, and it’s set to hit shelves in November. Following its inaugural festive flavor release in November 2020, Bud Light Seltzer is back for the holidays with three all-new flavors: Sugar Plum, Seltzer Nog, and Cherry Cordial. (ICYMI, last year’s flavors included Peppermint Pattie, Apple Crisp, and Ginger Snap.)

The brand describes the new variety pack as “the loudest flavors ever,” a nod to the ugly holiday sweaters that inspired the pack and packaging. Before you even crack open a can, you’ll be in a festive mood with the Fair Isle design featuring beer steins and snowmen. Here’s everything to know about Bud Light’s new holiday hard seltzer before the launch:

Bud Light Seltzer’s New Holiday Flavors

The Ugly Sweater 12-Pack includes three 12-ounce cans of each of the four flavors, all with a 5% ABV. First up is the returning Cranberry, which was also in the 2020 holiday pack and is now a permanent flavor in select variety packs.

As for the new holiday hard seltzer flavors, here’s what to expect:

Seltzer Nog — With sweet notes of cinnamon and vanilla, the spiced sip is a lighter take on creamy egg nog.

Cherry Cordial — This blend of cherry and chocolate flavors will remind you of the classic dessert.

Sugar Plum — Mixed berry, plum, and cranberry flavors combine for this sugared-fruit combo.

Where To Buy

If you’re 21 years or older, starting on Monday, Nov. 1, you can buy the Bud Light Ugly Sweater holiday hard seltzer pack wherever Bud Light is sold, like BevMo, Total Wine & More, Target, and Walmart.

You’ll also be able to order it online from Bud Light’s website.

Availability

Act fast before Bud Light Seltzer’s Ugly Sweater variety pack is gone — it’s only available through Dec. 5, 2021.

Pricing

Pricing varies by location, but you can expect the Bud Light holiday seltzer pack to sell for a similar price to other 12-packs of its seltzer, which is between $14.99 and $18.99.

Bud Light Holiday Seltzer Merch

If you can’t get enough of the ugly sweaters, you can keep the festive fun going with merch to accessorize your cans with.

Most notably, the can coolies rep each flavor in the limited-edition pack.

If you want to wear an ugly sweater while drinking your Bud Light holiday seltzer sips (it’s seltz-ception!), there’s merch for that.

