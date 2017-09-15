Tweets About London Tube Blast Are So, So Emotional

Commuters in London were taken aback on Friday, Sept. 15 when an explosive device, reportedly on a timer, exploded on a London tube train. The train was at Parsons Green Station in southwest London at the time of the blast, and at least 22 people were hospitalized, according to The New York Times. Once news of the incident hit the internet, support for London came flowing in online with emotional tweets about the London blast.

According to CNN, the explosive device went off during Friday morning's rush hour. The blast is currently being investigated as a terrorist incident, and a manhunt is underway. As that operation moves forward, many people took to the web to let London know that they are loved, and that the city and its people are in everyone's thoughts.

When it seems like these types of incidents are becoming increasingly more common, it can be difficult to make sense of it all. There is the question of what needs to happen to make sure that terrorists are stopped for good, and while that answer is not totally clear yet, it is good to see that there is no shortage of support and solidarity for those affected by such devastating and hateful actions.

Support for London immediately began pouring out.

People are saying this was the cause of the London Tube explosion. Hope everyone is ok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hR4pGgtdBD — Diane Abbott (@DianeAbbottUK) September 15, 2017

We pray for those injured in today's terrorist attack in London and thank the brave first responders. New York City stands with London. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 15, 2017

In times like these, it's important for people to come together.

The blast inspired a call to action to overcome violence and hate.

Sending prayers for London. And hoping we as a world can do more than pray. Hate and violence are not inevitable. We need to fix them. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 15, 2017

Solidarity with the people of #London & thoughts with those injured. Let's work together to defeat those who seek to terrorise us. — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) September 15, 2017

London turns to loving and supporting one another in this time of need.

Thinking of everyone at the #parsonsgreenstation - London will never be defeated by hate 💜 — Rebekah (@bekahjlee) September 15, 2017

Overcoming hate and violence appears to be at the top of the agenda.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Some Londoners did not understand the tweet and failed to see it as a show of support for the city in this time of need.

People at Scotland Yard tell me they interpret this as an attack on London's police men and women by the President of the United States. https://t.co/YxiEFzzlBN — Keir Simmons (@KeirSimmons) September 15, 2017

According to CNN, London Mayor Sadiq Khan responded with the following,

What I do know is there are many Americans in London who love London, there are many Americans – not just Americans but others around the world, who stand shoulder to shoulder with London and with Londoners to make sure that we stand together against these terrorists, these are evil and cowardly individuals who want to divide us and disrupt our way of live. As the major of London I can say this and I can speak for Londoners -- we are not going to allow them to do so.

Mayor Sadiq Khan had more words of encouragement for London.

London will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/MqzELSKoBB — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) September 15, 2017

As he condemns the cowardly actions of terrorists, Khan also praises the people of London, paramedics, fire services, and police services as they came together to help the injured and protect the city.

There are reports of how the London police have reacted to Trump's tweet.

London Metropolitan Police have reacted calling this "pure speculation" and "unhelpful" https://t.co/yPB0lIQA0K — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 15, 2017

New information will continue to roll in by the minute, and it is important not to speculate before all of the facts. London police are working hard to determine the cause and the culprit, and while it may seem clear that it is likely a terror incident, calling it so prematurely is detrimental to their investigation.

There are continued efforts to find out who is responsible for the blast.

Manhunt underway in London after an explosion rocked the London subway, injuring at least 18 passengers. https://t.co/LVwrSSUcme pic.twitter.com/81PtJZDZVt — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2017

"It appears the detonator exploded but failed to ignite the [bigger] bomb," @charliecbs reports from London: https://t.co/T2blMcWfH8 pic.twitter.com/eMColIWbxn — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 15, 2017

There are reports coming in that the detonator was supposed to ignite a larger explosion, and the London police are still searching for the person, or people, responsible for the blast.

As the investigation continues, the support will keep rolling in for the city and those affected by the bombing. As sad as it is that this city has to deal with yet another presumed terror attack, London will continue to stay strong and come together to get through it.

Stay safe, London. We are all thinking of you.