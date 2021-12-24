Wait, Is There A You Crossover Easter Egg In Emily In Paris?

Emily in Paris Season 2 has arrived on Netflix. The new season features Emily dealing with the repercussions of her affair with Gabriel as she takes on more clients at Savoir and wears even more color-coordinated outfits. The 10-episode season arrived just in time for you to marathon-watch with your family during the holiday break. One detail you definitely won’t want to miss? The potential Easter egg that hints at a crossover with You.

Warning: Light spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 2 and You Season 3 follow. For fans of both Netflix series, you’ll recall that while Emily’s story already takes place in Paris, Joe Goldberg’s has just arrived in the City of Light. At the end of Season 3 of You, everyone’s favorite stalker had followed his new love Marianne to Paris. It ends with him walking out of a cafe with the Eiffel Tower in the background as he states that he’ll search the world for Marianne. Since it looks like Emily has the potential to stay in Paris a bit longer than expected at the end of her season, there is definitely a possibility for Emily and Joe to cross paths in the city if the Netflix Cinematic Universe — or NCU, if you will — exits. However, just having the Paris connection isn’t the only thing that ties these two shows together.

Netflix

In Season 2, Episode 3 of Emily in Paris, Luc takes Emily to the Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris to Honoré de Balzac’s grave for her birthday. As he’s giving Emily advice about her love life, he says, “Don't waste time with girls or thinking about Marianne number one or Marianne number two.” Emily is confused by this advice and even asks, “Who are all the Mariannes?” However, fans watching know exactly who all the Mariannes are.

Of course, it could just be a coincidence, but having both these shows on Netflix, it may also be a cheeky Easter egg for the die-hard fans to enjoy. Only the writers of Emily in Paris know the truth, but just imagine how fun it would be to see a true crossover episode. Sure, the Emily in Paris quirky fish out of water storyline doesn’t really fit in with the dark twists and turns of You, but both Emily and Joe are just trying to find love. What more do you need to connect these two?

Netflix

Netflix has already renewed You for a Season 4, and at least part of it will take place in Paris. (Maybe, he’ll have a better time learning that language than Emily does.) As for Emily’s fate, Netflix has yet to announce anything for a Season 3. Once the new You season drops, see if you can spot Emily in the background, chocolate croissant in hand. You never know — anything could happen.