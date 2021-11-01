Score A $2 Medium Coffee At Dunkin’ All November Long

Get ready to spread the cheer with a tasty pick-me-up, because Dunkin’s holiday menu is officially returning on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That means you can once again enjoy the popular lineup of seasonal sips and find new faves. Dunkin’s Holiday Blend Coffee is new to the lineup, and to celebrate its debut, Dunkin’ has a holiday 2021 coffee deal that will get you a cup of joe for only $2.

Dunkin’ unveiled its holiday lineup on Nov. 1, and along with the return of the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, there are three new sips: White Mocha Hot Chocolate, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, and Holiday Blend Coffee. The Holiday Blend Coffee is the latest offering in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, and it combines Colombian and Ethiopian coffees to get hints of sweet molasses and dried fruit. TBH, it sounds like the perfect sip when you want to feel festive but aren’t in the mood for an overly flavored holiday drink.

Even better, you can try the new brew at a discounted price with Dunkin’s holiday coffee deal, which runs from Nov. 3 through Dec. 1. Simply head to a participating nationwide Dunkin’ location during that time and snag a medium Holiday Blend Coffee for only $2. (FYI, outside of the deal, a medium is $2.29.)

Courtesy of Dunkin'

While you’re swinging by Dunkin’ this holiday season, you can add the new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and the new White Mocha Hot Chocolate to your Dunkin’ run options. In true do-it-for-the-‘Gram style, Dunkin’s holiday beverages come in new cups that feature the brand’s logo dressed up in festive designs including Christmas lights, candy crumbs, a snow globe, and gift wrapping.

Of course, Dunkin’s holiday menu also includes some tasty bites: new Pancake Minis and a Cranberry Orange Muffin as well as returning Chicken, Bacon and Cheese Croissant Stuffers.

In the spirit of the season of giving, Dunkin’ is encouraging customers to donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at nationwide restaurants from Nov. 3 through Nov. 30. You can also donate when making a mobile order through the Dunkin’ app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31. If you donate in-store, you’ll get your name printed on a lightbulb-shaped sticker that’ll be featured on a poster in the Dunkin’ restaurant, as well as a coupon that’ll score you $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts (valid through Dec. 31).

