You Can Still Get A Gingerbread Latte At Dunkin’ — Here’s How

Dunkin’ welcomed the holiday season with the debut of its seasonal drinks at the beginning of November, but the 2021 lineup is missing a fan-favorite sip. Drinks like the new White Mocha Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte are welcome additions, but fans of the popular coffee chain couldn’t help but notice the missing Gingerbread Latte. Don’t let this put a bad taste in your mouth for the holidays just yet: You can still enjoy these Dunkin’ Gingerbread Latte recipes to recreate it.

After making the cut in 2020, the 2021 holiday season marks the first year without the Gingerbread Latte since its debut in 2019. To refresh your memory, the seasonal sip was made with a tasty traditional gingerbread flavor, whipped cream topping, cinnamon sugar garnish, and gooey caramel drizzle. Whether you were once a Gingerbread Latte stan, or you’re just looking for another holiday drink to add to your roster, you’ve come to the right place. With a few hacks courtesy of YouTube, Reddit, and TikTok, now you can recreate Dunkin’s Gingerbread Latte recipe from the comfort of your own home or with the help of your favorite Dunkin’ baristas.

1. The Dunkin’ Gingerbread Dupe

Former barista and Reddit user Adult_Not_Today shared tips for hacking Starbucks’ Gingerbread Latte, which I further hacked by subbing similar ingredients available at Dunkin’.

Order a small Signature Latte (iced or hot)

Ask for one pump vanilla

Ask for one pump caramel

Add cinnamon powder

Top with whipped cream and cinnamon powder

Courtesy of Dunkin'

2. The TikTok Trick For Gingerbread

TikToker @pick_up_limes has the at-home hook-up you’ve been searching for:

Pour freshly brewed espresso to a saucepan.

Add blackstrap molasses, maple syrup, and “a few warm spices.”

Heat saucepan until blended.

Heat up oat milk.

Pour over top for froth.

Top with whipped cream and gingerbread crumbles.

Bonus: This recipe is vegan friendly.

3. Homemade Gingerbread Syrup

For those who have more time (and patience) to perfect the Gingerbread Latte recipe, YouTuber X Hrdn is spilling all the secrets in this video.

To make the syrup, add the following ingredients to a saucepan and bring to a boil:

1 cup of sugar (brown or white)

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Freshly cut strips of ginger

Then, let the syrup sit in a container for a few days to make the ginger more extractable. When the time comes, make your usual daily coffee (iced or hot), pour the gingerbread syrup into the coffee, mix, and top it off with your milk of choice. Though this recipe might not be great for the “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee” camp, you can’t deny there’s something special about a gingerbread latte made with actual gingerbread syrup.

Just because the Gingerbread Latte isn’t on Dunkin’s holiday menu doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy it. But don’t take my word for it — try these hacks all season long and find out for yourself. Before you make your next Dunkin’ run, though, don’t forget to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.