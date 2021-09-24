Here’s Why Your iPhone 12 Case Won’t Be A Perfect Match For iPhone 13

The highly-anticipated iPhone 13 launched on Friday, Sept. 24, and if you’re switching from the iPhone 12, you might be hoping to use some of your old accessories. Although the size and shape of the tech giant’s newest smartphones look pretty much the same as the previous model, you might be wondering if iPhone 12 cases fit on iPhone 13. At first glance, you might think you won’t have to update your case collection, but it’s a little more complicated than that.

The chassis of the newest flagship device doesn’t appear that different from its predecessor: Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display, a height of 5.78 inches, and a width of 2.82 inches. (iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini also clock in at the same 5.18-inch height, 2.53-inch width, and 5.4-inch display.) With identical dimensions, it’s easy to assume the iPhone 12 cases would be compatible. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. iPhone 12 cases don’t fit on iPhone 13 because of a new camera design and the location of the side buttons.

Although the iPhone 12 and 13 both have the same side buttons — power, volume, and mute — the iPhone 13 and 13 mini’s side buttons are positioned slightly lower than the 12 and 12 mini, rendering the older cases incompatible. Additionally, the camera has been totally redesigned with a diagonal positioning and a 0.01-inch greater depth on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

Similarly, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max cases won’t fit on the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, despite identical heights and widths. There’s not as drastic a change in the side buttons as the 13 and 13 mini, but there are small design changes that make iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max cases incompatible with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Notably, the depth of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is 0.30 inches, which is slightly greater than iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max’s 0.29-inch depth. That seemingly minor difference to account for a new camera bump means any 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max cases won’t fit properly on the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max. (If you try to put a 12 Pro series case on a 13 Pro series phone, you’ll notice it almost fits, but it doesn’t exactly lock in place).

Thankfully, Apple has plenty of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro cases to choose from, which is good news since your iPhone 12 case won’t be much help.

Still looking for a phone to go inside a new case? You can buy the iPhone 13 mini for $699, the iPhone 13 for $799, the iPhone 13 Pro for $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for $1,099. There are also plenty of amazing trade-in deals you can score.

When you go to the Apple store for a new iPhone or a sleek new iPhone 13 case, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.