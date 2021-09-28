Finding the perfect Halloween costume turn into quite the difficult task when there are so many options available and the prices seem to get higher and higher. Thankfully, Disney is making it easier (and more cost-friendly) for you to dress up as your favorite character with major online discounts. Disney’s September 2021 Halloween sale features 30% off select costumes and accessories for both you and your dog.
“Big” sales can be hit or miss, but this online Disney Halloween sale that began on Sept. 27 and runs for the next few days has some clutch offerings. From $10 off Hocus Pocus accoutrement for all three sisters to $21 off an entire Mrs. Incredible get-up, there are some solid costumes that will have you turning heads on Oct. 31. Some other standouts include the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella — which comes complete with a light-up wand — and $8 savings on Frozen- and Peter Pan-inspired dog Halloween costumes for your fur baby. To check out the entire selection of spooky savings, you can head to the brand’s website and browse to your heart’s desire.
Once you’ve snagged the perfect costumes on the cheap, you and your pooch will be so ready to take on Halloween as your favorite Disney characters.