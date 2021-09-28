Finding the perfect Halloween costume turn into quite the difficult task when there are so many options available and the prices seem to get higher and higher. Thankfully, Disney is making it easier (and more cost-friendly) for you to dress up as your favorite character with major online discounts. Disney’s September 2021 Halloween sale features 30% off select costumes and accessories for both you and your dog.

“Big” sales can be hit or miss, but this online Disney Halloween sale that began on Sept. 27 and runs for the next few days has some clutch offerings. From $10 off Hocus Pocus accoutrement for all three sisters to $21 off an entire Mrs. Incredible get-up, there are some solid costumes that will have you turning heads on Oct. 31. Some other standouts include the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella — which comes complete with a light-up wand — and $8 savings on Frozen- and Peter Pan-inspired dog Halloween costumes for your fur baby. To check out the entire selection of spooky savings, you can head to the brand’s website and browse to your heart’s desire.

Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set Disney $35 $24 SEE ON DISNEY This Sarah Sanderson outfit from Hocus Pocus is both spooky and stylish. It comes with a hooded cape and hairpiece for her signature blonde look.

Mary Sanderson Costume Accessory Set Disney $35 $24 SEE ON DISNEY Dress up as the middle Sanderson sister with this magical outfit, which comes with a hooded cape and a headdress that comes with a purple hair extension. You’ll have to provide your own vacuum to fly on.

Winifred Sanderson Costume Accessory Set Disney $35 $24 SEE ON DISNEY This bewitching costume is an easy way to turn into the eldest Sanderson sister from Hocus Pocus. It comes with a green hooded cape and hairpiece to solidify your look as the leader of the pack.

Cinderella Fairy Godmother Costume Accessory Set Disney $35 $24 SEE ON DISNEY Transform into Cinderella's Fairy Godmother with this costume set, which comes with a satin capelet and hood, a bow tie, and a wand that lights up. All that’s left to do is make everyone’s wishes come true (or the ones you want to, anyway).

Mrs. Incredible Costume Disney Sizes: S-XL $70 $49 SEE ON DISNEY If you’re looking to be a superhero for Halloween, you’ll want to check out this Mrs. Incredible costume, which includes a top, pants, and detachable skirt. There’s no baby Jack-Jack included, but this look definitely gives off the vibe that you can handle a shapeshifting baby, no sweat.

Grumpy Costume Accessory Set Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY Forget the princess look and dress up as one of the dwarfs from Snow White with these Grumpy accessories, which include a hat with beard, a mask for your nose and eyebrows, and a play pickaxe. Ready your singing voice, because it’s “off to work you go” on Oct. 31.

Kristoff Costume Tunic Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY Of course, there’s a certain appeal to Anna and Elsa, but Frozen fans shouldn’t sleep on this super maintenance Kristoff tunic, which as a bonus, will keep you warm if you’re celebrating outside. The furry piece comes with a colorful sash, but there are no trolls (or Sven) included.

'Frozen' Sven Pet Costume Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY Another reason to opt for a Kristoff costume: This Frozen-inspired outfit will have your dog transforming into Kristoff's reindeer friend. It comes complete with felt antlers and a matching harness.

Flounder Pet Costume Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY You may not be under the sea, but that shouldn’t stop you from dressing your doggo up as Flounder from The Little Mermaid. This blue-and-yellow plush outfit with fins slides right onto your pup to transform them into one of the cutest Disney sidekicks around.

Pascal Pet Costume Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY Not to be outdone in the cute sidekick department, this Rapunzel-inspired costume will turn your four-legged friend into Pascal the chameleon for the evening. Think it’ll be a struggle to turn your pooch into a tree-loving lizard? You can easily put it on using the self-stick fabric fasteners.

Tinker Bell Pet Costume Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY This Tinker Bell costume will transport you and your four-legged friend to Neverland (no Pixie Dust needed). It includes Tinkerbell’s iconic green dress, wings, and a blonde wig.

Stitch Pet Costume Disney $25 $17 SEE ON DISNEY This outfit is inspired by Experiment 626 from Lilo & Stitch and features a body piece as well headwear with ears. TBH, everyone at the Halloween party will want this four-legged Stitch to be a part of their ohana.

Once you’ve snagged the perfect costumes on the cheap, you and your pooch will be so ready to take on Halloween as your favorite Disney characters.