Celebrate Halloween With Disney's Spooky New Merch

Though you may be still in summer mode, fall is just around the corner. Of course, that means it’ll soon be time to celebrate Halloween and all the fun ‘fits that go with it. Aside from your costume, there are plenty of ways to show off your spooky season spirit. Disney’s Halloween 2021 merch is already dropping online and in parks, and it’ll let you pair your love of Mickey and Minnie with a whole slew of Halloween-themed Spirit Jerseys, light-up ears, and more.

Disney has some built-in Halloween cred, thanks to movies like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, but the company also like to throw a little Halloween spirit on classic Disney icons as well. New Disney Halloween merch officially arrived online Aug. 16, which means fans can get a jumpstart on the spookiest holiday of the year. You can start shopping for your favorite Disney pieces in the Halloween collection by heading to the Shop Disney website, which is stocked with so much new and returning gear for the season. Seriously, you can go all out by sprucing up your home with Mickey and Minnie Mouse decor like candles and wreaths, or sip your morning brew from color-changing Coco cups. Of course, there are also plenty of festive items for your wardrobe, including Spirit Jerseys decorated with Mickey and Minnie as well as Hocus Pocus designs. To get you started on your happiest Oct. 31 yet, check out these fun picks from Disney’s Halloween collection.

If you’re headed to Disneyland or Disney World, you can also keep your eyes peeled for Disney Halloween merch in the parks.

