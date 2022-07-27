I Give These Tropical AF Shark Week Cookies 2 Fins Up

Shark Week 2022 ends on July 30, which means you only have a few more days to celebrate the tribute to the these fascinating ocean creatures. Even if you’re not in it for the sharks, you might be in it for some Shark Week-themed cookies from Crumbl. The cookie giant’s latest collection of treats dropped on July 25, and it looks like it was created with the aquatic affair in mind, because Crumbl's Shark Week 2022 cookies are a tropical collection. Here’s what to expect when you go pick out your sugary, shark-themed treat.

Let’s face it — Shark Week is meant to be enjoyed with a box full of cookies and a couch comfortable enough for hours of uninterrupted TV time. Luckily, Crumbl’s newest tropical-inspired treats fit the vibe perfectly for the six-night holiday special. The tropical flavors lineup, which was announced on Instagram on July 25, comes with six deliciously sweet and sea-salty cookies (one for each night of Shark Week), and features two brand new Crumbl flavors inspired by the best summertime fruits. The lineup includes:

The new Pineapple Upside Down Cake

The new Coconut Cake

Milk Chocolate Chip

Sugar (Shark)

Sea Salt Toffee

Macadamia Nut

Just like Shark Week, the underwater-themed cookies appear to be leaving stores on July 30, so if you’re looking to celebrate the summer event with a side of snacks, you’re gonna want to get your hands on the limited-edition cookies ASAP.

The tropical flavors lineup even nods to the aquatic holiday with the Shark Sugar cookie, which comes with a classic vanilla cookie that’s been covered in a creamy blue vanilla frosting and two chewy shark-shaped gummies on top.

Treat your tastebuds to a trip to the tropics with Crumbl’s new Pineapple Upside Down Cake flavor, which features a spongey yellow cake cookie covered in a brown sugar glaze and topped with a caramelized pineapple ring and a delicious maraschino cherry. Keep the vacation vibes going with the all-new Coconut Cake cookie, which is made with a coconut cookie smothered in coconut frosting, shredded cookie toppings, and chewy rainbow candy garnish that is sure to transport you to a Caribbean beach after a misty sun shower.

Made with a mix of toffee, milk chocolate chips, and savory sea salt, the Sea Salt Toffee cookie will make you feel the salty breeze of the sea on your face. If you’re looking for a sweeter treat to enjoy by the beach, the Macadamia Nut cookie is filled with layers of creamy white chocolate chips and buttery macadamia nuts. Lastly, you can’t go wrong with a simple Milk Chocolate Chip, which is just as soft and thick as you’d expect it to be.

The cookies in the the tropical flavors lineup can be purchased in stores or online. To find a store near you, make sure to use the Store Locator on the Crumbl website. And to find a shark near you, well... maybe just stick with the gummy shark on your cookie.