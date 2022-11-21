Hopefully you haven’t been training too hard for your local turkey trot this year, because there’s a new sweepstakes that’ll make you drop out faster than your mile time. This new Coffee mate sweepstakes will give you $5,000 to skip the 5K run on Thanksgiving morning, so you can spend your holiday relaxing at home with your favorite coffee (and creamer) instead. You can win a massive wad of cash without putting in the miles, and the best part is, it’s so easy to sign up. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to ditch the race, here’s how to enter Coffee mate’s $5K To Skip The 5K sweepstakes.

Your annual turkey trot may be a Thanksgiving tradition, but after you learn what Coffee mate’s new sweepstakes is all about, you’ll be ready to ditch your running sneakers for a pair of cozy slippers in no time. The $5K To Skip The 5K, which was announced via Instagram on Nov. 14, is giving two lucky winners a whopping $5,000 just for pledging to commit to a holiday morning coffee routine and skip the annual Thanksgiving race. IDK about you, but getting paid for skipping a race I was already planning to skip sounds like a no-brainer to me. After all, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only happens once a year — you might as well catch it live.

Choosing comfort over a contest doesn’t always come with a payout, so if you’re ready to invest in your morning routine, here’s the rundown on how to enter.

How To Sign Up For The $5K Sweepstakes

Through Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24, you can submit your pledge to sit out an early morning turkey trot by entering your name and email in the entry form on the sweepstakes website. That’s it — it’s almost as easy as not running in a 5K. You don’t even need to prove you were ever registered to participate in a local holiday race. Just make sure your entry is submitted before 11:59 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving, and you’re good to go.

The two randomly selected winners will be notified on or around Nov. 28, so make sure to check your email to see if you’ve won one of the two $5,000 grand prizes. Make sure to act quickly, too, because if the winner takes more than 48 hours to respond, your prize could be given away to someone else. You must be 18 years or older to enter (19 if you live in Alabama or Nebraska), and each entrant is limited to one entry, so no double-dipping.

Though you won’t find out if you’re a winner until after the big race, it’s probably a good idea to spend Thanksgiving morning cuddled up with your coziest sweaters, socks, and blankets just to be safe — and prove your commitment to your pledge.