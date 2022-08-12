My Taste Buds Were So Confused By The New Coke Flavor That Tastes Like Dreams

If you’re a self-proclaimed dreamer, you’re not gonna want to miss this. On Aug. 10, Coke announced the latest (and final) addition to its Coca-Cola Creations flavor lineup, called Dreamworld, and if you try it for yourself, be prepared for some serious twists and turns, because the fantastical flavor is a mystery. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld flavor, including a review, where to buy it, and more.

In the words of Lizzie McGuire, Coca-Cola Dreamworld is literally what dreams are made of. Drawing inspiration from your deepest REM cycles, the limited-edition flavor, which was announced on the official Coca-Cola IG account on Aug. 10, is meant to bring your innermost dreams and fantasies to reality with a magical Coke flavor unlike any other. Don’t count on a flavor roadmap, though, because the soda giant is staying tight-lipped about what makes this sip unique to keep the ~illusion~ alive, which means the flavor — much like your dreams — will just have to remain open to interpretation.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Dreamworld closes out a months-long initiative, Coca-Cola Creations, that began in February 2022. The new Coke innovations were Starlight, Zero Byte, and a limited-edition flavor created by producer Marshmello. In honor of the Dreamworld launch, the company is also unveiling a digital wearable collection with fashion platform DRESSX that you can access through the digital Coca-Cola Creations Hub by scanning the QR code on your can.

Before you can go online shopping (literally), you probably want to know more about the top-secret flavor. I tried the Zero Sugar version of the sip for myself, so if you’re ready to unlock your subconscious, here’s what you can expect from Coca-Cola Dreamworld when it hits stores on Aug. 15.

Coca-Cola Dreamworld Review

I had no idea what to expect going into my tasting. Upon popping the lid, I was hit with a pleasantly sweet scent that gave me cotton candy vibes. There was a familiar fruity scent hidden in the mix as well that almost reminded me of watermelon, but not quite.

With more questions than before, I prepared my taste buds for anything. After my first sip, I realized I may have been confusing the watermelon scent for peach this whole time, because I was able to detect a floral hint in the aftertaste, although it’s possible the new flavor could be a mix of the two. The sip has a light, almost cloud-like flavor to it. I can’t explain it — you’re just gonna have to trust me.

I took a few more sips to see if I could get to the bottom of the flavor, but it was no dice for me. The drink definitely maintains most of its usual Coke flavors as well, with the mystery flavors hanging out in the background. At one point I also thought I tasted vanilla, but that could’ve just been my mind playing tricks on me. Either way, the new Creation makes for a good way to switch up your sip without straying too far from the OG Coke flavor.

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Where To Buy Coca-Cola Dreamworld

The dreamy flavor drops on Aug. 15, but if you want to get your hands on a can, you’re going to have to go searching for it. According to a Coca-Cola spokesperson, Dreamworld will not be available to purchase online, which means the only way you can snag the sip is by making a run to the store. Luckily, you won’t have to look too hard, because you can pick up a pack of Dreamworld at Target, Walmart, and all other Coke retailers nationwide. Don’t wait too long to grab yours, though, because the Creation will only be available for a limited time, according to the spokesperson.

Once the mystery flavor hits store shelves, you can pick up a 20-ounce individual bottle or a 10-pack of 7.5-ounce mini cans for the same price as a regular Coke. Hopefully it tastes like everything you’ve dreamed of.