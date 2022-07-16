Marshmello’s New Coke Flavor Remixes The Sip With 2 Fruity Flavors

It’s no secret producer and DJ Marshmello knows a thing or two about remixes, but the artist is about to bring his reworking expertise to your favorite soda: Coca-Cola. That’s right, the GRAMMY-nominated performer is reimagining the classic summer sip in a limited time flavor, and no — it doesn’t taste like marshmallows. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola, including a review of the sip, where to buy it, and more.

Everyone loves a remix for summer, which is why Coke has tapped Marshmello to give the old school flavor a major refresh just in time for the warm weather season. Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola, as the company is calling it, was announced on June 29, and the special edition flavor launched in-stores on July 11, along with a Zero Sugar version. Despite the drink being served in a frosty, white 12-ounce can (and its creator’s name-spiration), the remixed sip doesn’t have any hints of marshmallow flavor. Instead, the unique sip mixes the same Coke taste you know and love with the producer’s favorite flavors, strawberry and watermelon. No, seriously. It doesn’t get more summery than that.

Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola is the latest sip to join the Coca-Cola Creations lineup, aka the initiative launched by Coke in February 2022 to reimagine the brand with new collaborations and ideas. (As a refresher, the company’s past Creations included Coca-Cola Zero Byte and Coca-Cola Starlight.)

According to Coca-Cola, this is the first time the company has released a sip with these flavors I know it doesn’t sound like the flavors would go together, but I tried the Zero Sugar version of the fruity Coke sip for myself, and the flavors work together better than you’d expect.

Marshmello’s Limited-Edition Coca-Cola Review

If you’re eager to try the sip for its fruity flavors, you should know the hints of strawberry and watermelon were really only present at the beginning. In fact, the scent of the flavors was so strong at first that I thought the Coke had an aroma similar to that of a cocktail, and upon my first sip, I almost couldn’t taste the Coke flavor at all. The watermelon and strawberry blended together to create a superfruit-like flavor that reminded me of a day at the pool.

The classic Coke flavor definitely came through on my second sip without overpowering the taste of the strawberry and watermelon, but the summertime fruits continued to fade into the background with every subsequent sip. I’m not sure if that was intentional on the producer’s part, or if I had gotten used to the flavor, but either way, it’s enough to make the drink taste like summer without losing its Coca-Cola roots.

Oh, and BTW — even though the sip features flavors from two of the summer’s pinkest fruits, the drink still maintains its typical brown Coke color. So make sure to prepare your brain for a serious mindf*ck, before trying it for yourself, because it totally threw me for a loop, TBH.

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Where To Buy Marshmello’s Limited-Edition Coca-Cola Flavor

According to Coca-Cola, the company’s latest Creation is available now at all Coke retailers nationwide. Target, Walmart, CVS, you name it. There’s no official end date, but you’ll be able to find the sip on store shelves throughout the summer, while supplies last. The best part is, the drink costs the same as a regular Coke, which means you won’t have to shell out any extra cash to test the Creation.

If you want to get your hands on a can, though, be prepared to make a run in person. According to Coca-Cola, the limited edition flavor will not be available for purchase online. Luckily, you can find the nearest store stocked with the stuff online by using the product finder on the Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola page on the Coke website.

Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola Flavor is only available to purchase in single 12-ounce cans, according to the company.

Between its fruity flavor palate and refreshing remix of the classic Coke recipe, Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola is about to be the hit of the summer.