Cinnabon's Cookie BonBites Are The Ultimate Fall Mash-Up

Get ready to chow down on an OG sweet treat, because a fan-favorite Cinnabon item is finally returning. Yep, you heard that right — Cinnabon’s Cookie BonBites are back for 2021, thanks to popular demand. That means you can enjoy the cinnamon goodness during your last stretch of summer as you transition to cozy season.

Cinnabon announced that its Cookie BonBites made an epic comeback across the country on Monday, Aug. 16, and naturally, fans are buzzing. ICYDK, the innovative mash-up — which debuted in 2017 for a limited time and last appeared in 2019 — combines two tasty treats. It features a chocolate chip cookie that’s stuffed with the classic bite-sized Cinnabon cinnamon rolls you know and love, so that each gooey bite is filled with the perfect balance of chocolate and spice.

Thankfully, this year’s return to stores will be the longest one yet, according to the brand. You’ll be able to stock up on Cinnabon’s Cookie BonBites through early November 2021, which means you can look forward to making the sweets a part of your fall routine along with your daily PSL. You can purchase the bites at Pilot Flying J Travel Center stores nationwide as well as Cinnabon mall bakeries, and you can find a location near you using Cinnabon’s store locator. If you’d prefer to chow down on the gooey bites from the comfort of your own home this cozy season, you can also get Cinnabon Cookie BonBites delivered straight to your doorstep through all food delivery platforms — the first time this has been an option for fans.

Depending on the location, individual Cookie BonBites will cost you around $3.29. If you’re looking to share the bites with your BFFs at your next fall party, you can also purchase them in an eight-pack for $14.99.

When you head to the store to get your hands on Cinnabon’s Cookie BonBites during their 2021 return this fall, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.