There’s nothing worse than having to pay extra for queso and guac, but thankfully there’s a new way to score the sides for just one cent at Chipotle — no, seriously. Plus, the freebies don’t end there, because Chipotle’s 1-cent guac and Queso Blanco is a part of a crypto giveaway, which means you’ll be playing for your chance to save and score some serious coin. Here’s what you need to know.

Say goodbye to those annoying additional guac and queso fees, because the new Buy The Dip game is about to make the beloved extras ~basically~ free for Chipotle Rewards members. The game, which launched on July 25, is treating thousands of customers to some pretty sweet (er, savory) prizes, by giving away 650,000 promo codes redeemable for 1-cent Queso Blanco or quac, as well as $200,000 worth of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana cryptocurrency. If you want, you’ll be able to use the crypto to buy food at Chipotle by using any app that’s been enabled with Flexa, a platform that allows users to make purely digital purchases. I’m just here for the guac, TBH, but I’ll never turn down free money (of any kind).

If 1-cent queso sounds too good to be true, it might not come as a surprise that the game won’t be sticking around for very long. Players will have the chance to play for the prizes until July 31, aka National Avocado Day, which may seem like a short window of time, but luckily the game is so easy to play that six days just might be all you need. Here’s how it works.

Starting on July 25, players can access the game by visiting the official Buy The Dip website and clicking the “Play Buy The Dip” button. From there, you’ll be prompted to sign into your Chipotle Rewards account. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for free right then and there.

Once you’ve skimmed threw the instructions page, select the “Play Now” option, followed by the “Start” button to make the crypto line chart move. At the end, you’ll hit the “Buy The Dip” button to reveal your potential prize of free cryptocurrency, 1-cent Guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco. If you don’t score the prize you wanted on your first try, don’t worry, because each attempt includes up to three chances to play. That being said, you’ll only be able to play the game once per day, so if you still haven’t snagged a promo code after three tries, you’ll have to try again the next day.

If you are a winner, you’ll have 15 seconds to claim the prize or select the “Swap” button to continue playing. Something to keep in mind before making your decision is that you’ll lose the rest of your game plays by accepting your prize, which means you’ll have to forfeit your reward if you want to keep playing for the big money. After you’ve accepted your prize, the promo codes will be provided on-screen, and crypto prize winners will receive an email with instructions on how to claim their reward. According to Chipotle, the 1-cent promo codes will only be valid through Aug. 7, 2022, so you’ll want to snag your discounted sides ASAP.

The game will be open every day until July 31 from 10:01 a.m. PT to 5:59 p.m. PT. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and there’s no purchase required for entry. To see the full list of the official rules, click here.

Courtesy of Chipotle

Don’t be bummed if you don’t walk away with a prize after July 31, because there still could be a chance for you to score big. According to the rules, there will be a second-chance drawing on or around Aug. 5 that’ll award randomly selected non-winners to redeem any unclaimed or extra prizes. Yup, even if you lose, you can still win.

Whether you’re playing for queso, quac, or crypto, Chipotle’s Buy The Dip game is serving up some major freebies.