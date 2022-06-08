Disney's Buzz Lightyear Cone Is So Fun, I Don't Even Care It's Not Dole Whip

A new ice cream flavor just landed at Disney World that will leave you feeling satisfied to infinity and beyond. Ahead of the release of the Buzz Lightyear origin story movie, Lightyear, the new Lightyear Cone touched down at Disney Springs on June 8. But if you want to try it for yourself, you’ll need to book a trip to the happiest place on earth ASAP, because it won’t last forever. Here’s the scoop on where to get Disney’s Buzz Lightyear ice cream cone to celebrate the new movie.

The limited-edition Lightyear Cone made its grand debut on the official Disney Parks TikTok account on June 8. No, it’s not made with Dole Whip, but the out-of-this-world cone uses purple cheesecake-flavored soft-serve and a green colored cone to look like the beloved Toy Story character just in time for Lightyear, which is set to hit theaters on June 17. The tasty treat is topped off with a series of blue, purple, and white space sprinkles, and even comes with a pair of Buzz’s famous purple, red, and white striped wings attached to the sides to help make take-off and landing a breeze. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the wings are also made of chocolate, so you know it’s gonna be good — even if this pair of wings isn’t for soaring around the park.

Through June 30, you can grab a bite of the space-tacular Buzz Lightyear ice cream cone at Swirls on the Water at Disney Springs, located at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. And if you thought maybe your June trip to Disneyland could get you the treat as well, you’re sadly out of luck. According to Disney Parks The Lightyear Cone is currently only available at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The park was unable to provide exact pricing for the Lightyear Cone, but other speciality items at Swirls range from $5.49 to $8.99, so you can expect something comparable.

If you’re not sure why all the hoopla surrounding the spaceman, in December 2020, Chris Evans was announced as playing the titular Lightyear himself in the animated film, which also stars Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Uzo Aduba. A stacked cast deserves a stacked cone, and TBH, I hope they all get to try one.

To make sure you get yours, though, head to Swirls On The Water, tune out the voice in your head chanting, “Dole Whip, Dole Whip!” and opt for the cheesecake-flavored purple goodness that is the Lightyear Cone.